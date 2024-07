R&B star Kehlani to bring Crash Tour to Phoenix in October

Grammy-nominated R&B artist Kehlani announced a North American tour on Tuesday morning.She'll bring the Crash Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 29. Flo and Anycia are the supporting acts.The 29-year-old Kehlani Ashley Parrish has picked up two Grammy nominations, more than 20 gold and platinum RIAA certifications and tallied 9 billion streams.Earlier this year, Kehlani released her fourth album, "CRASH," featuring the smash hit “After Hours,” which was recently named among Rolling Stone’s “Best Songs of 2024 So Far.”The Citi cardmember presale begins at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday on Kehlani's website The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Sept. 4, Minneapolis, ArmorySept. 6, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon BallroomSept. 10, Detroit, Michigan Lottery AmphitheatreSept. 11, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaSept. 13, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare AmphitheaterSept. 14, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage PavillionSept. 17, Boston, MGM Music Hall at FenwaySept. 18, Fairfax, Va., EagleBank ArenaSept. 20, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays CenterSept. 21, Portsmouth, Va., Atlantic Union Bank PavilionSept. 23, Louisville, Ky., The Louisville Palace TheatreSept. 24, Atlanta, Lakewood AmphitheatreSept. 25, New Orleans, The Fillmore New OrleansSept. 27, Miami, FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront ParkSept. 28, Tampa, Fla., Yuengling CenterOct. 1, Raleigh, N.C., Red Hat AmphitheaterOct. 2, Charlotte, N.C., Skyla Credit Union AmphitheatreOct. 8, Houston, 713 Music HallOct. 11, Dallas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryOct. 12, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMPOct. 15, Denver, Fillmore AuditoriumOct. 16, Salt Lake City, Rockwell at The ComplexOct. 18, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaOct. 19, Portland, Ore., Theater of the CloudsOct. 21, Vancouver, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports CentreOct. 23, Wheatland, Calif., Hard Rock LiveOct. 25, San Diego, Viejas ArenaOct. 26, Las Vegas, Michelob ULTRA ArenaOct. 29, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort AmphitheatreOct. 30, Los Angeles, Kia ForumNov. 2, San Francisco, Chase Center