R&B star Kehlani to bring Crash Tour to Phoenix in October

Grammy-nominated R&B artist Kehlani announced a North American tour on Tuesday morning.
She'll bring the Crash Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 29. Flo and Anycia are the supporting acts.
The 29-year-old Kehlani Ashley Parrish has picked up two Grammy nominations, more than 20 gold and platinum RIAA certifications and tallied 9 billion streams.
Earlier this year, Kehlani released her fourth album, "CRASH," featuring the smash hit “After Hours,” which was recently named among Rolling Stone’s “Best Songs of 2024 So Far.”
The Citi cardmember presale begins at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday on Kehlani's website.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Sept. 4, Minneapolis, Armory
Sept. 6, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept. 10, Detroit, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sept. 11, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 13, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sept. 14, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage Pavillion
Sept. 17, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 18, Fairfax, Va., EagleBank Arena
Sept. 20, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
Sept. 21, Portsmouth, Va., Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Sept. 23, Louisville, Ky., The Louisville Palace Theatre
Sept. 24, Atlanta, Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sept. 25, New Orleans, The Fillmore New Orleans
Sept. 27, Miami, FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Sept. 28, Tampa, Fla., Yuengling Center
Oct. 1, Raleigh, N.C., Red Hat Amphitheater
Oct. 2, Charlotte, N.C., Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 8, Houston, 713 Music Hall
Oct. 11, Dallas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 12, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMP
Oct. 15, Denver, Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 16, Salt Lake City, Rockwell at The Complex
Oct. 18, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 19, Portland, Ore., Theater of the Clouds
Oct. 21, Vancouver, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct. 23, Wheatland, Calif., Hard Rock Live
Oct. 25, San Diego, Viejas Arena
Oct. 26, Las Vegas, Michelob ULTRA Arena
Oct. 29, Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 30, Los Angeles, Kia Forum
Nov. 2, San Francisco, Chase Center