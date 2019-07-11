Goldrush 2019's Second-Round Lineup Announcement Is Raver Paradise

Reaffirming its status as Phoenix's biggest fall festival, Goldrush has just announced the second wave of artists performing at its 2019 edition — and this time, the ravers will be pleased.
Newly announced acts include all-star EDM acts such as Green Velvet, Troyboi, Jayceeoh, Adventure Club, and more. Promoter Relentless Beats, which also runs Phoenix Lights, Decadance, and the upcoming Track Club in downtown Phoenix, is also teasing its Goldrush Expeditions lead-up series with Ghastly, Dr Fresch, and Gareth Emery, as well as a takeover from its RBDeep subsidiary, which focuses on house and techno.
These acts and more join an already impressive lineup featuring hot rap acts such as Sheck Wes, Trippie Redd, and Lil Skies alongside EDM superstars like Alison Wonderland and ZHU.
The party rides into town on Saturday and Sunday, September 27 and 28, at Rawhide Western Town and Events Center in Chandler. Two-day general admission passes will set you back $167.10 each (fees included) while VIP tickets range from $282.10 to $730.60.
See the entire lineup in alphabetical order below.
Goldrush 2019 — Phase Two
Adventure Club
Barely Alive
Bijou
Blunts & Blonds
Boogie T
Getter
Ghastly
Green Velvet
Hermitude
Jayceeoh
Lil Texas
Lucati
Paz
Shlump
Troyboi
VNSSA
Phase One
Alison Wonderland
Blossom
Destructo
DJ Scheme
Don Diablo
Dr Fresch
Funtcase
Killy
Kyle Watson
Lil Skies
Oliver Heldens
Pouya
Sheck Wes
Trippie Redd
Umek
Will Clark
Woof Logik
ZHU
Zomboy
Goldrush 2019. With Sheck Wes, ZHU, Trippie Redd, more. Friday, September 27, to Saturday, September 28, at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center, 5700 W North Loop Rd, Chandler; goldrushfestaz.com. General admission passes are $167.10 via goldrushfestaz.com.
