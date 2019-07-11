Goldrush 2019's Second-Round Lineup Announcement Is Raver Paradise

Reaffirming its status as Phoenix's biggest fall festival, Goldrush has just announced the second wave of artists performing at its 2019 edition — and this time, the ravers will be pleased.

Newly announced acts include all-star EDM acts such as Green Velvet, Troyboi, Jayceeoh, Adventure Club, and more. Promoter Relentless Beats, which also runs Phoenix Lights, Decadance, and the upcoming Track Club in downtown Phoenix, is also teasing its Goldrush Expeditions lead-up series with Ghastly, Dr Fresch, and Gareth Emery, as well as a takeover from its RBDeep subsidiary, which focuses on house and techno.

These acts and more join an already impressive lineup featuring hot rap acts such as Sheck Wes, Trippie Redd, and Lil Skies alongside EDM superstars like Alison Wonderland and ZHU.

The party rides into town on Saturday and Sunday, September 27 and 28, at Rawhide Western Town and Events Center in Chandler. Two-day general admission passes will set you back $167.10 each (fees included) while VIP tickets range from $282.10 to $730.60.

See the entire lineup in alphabetical order below.

Goldrush 2019 — Phase Two

Adventure Club

Barely Alive

Bijou

Blunts & Blonds

Boogie T

Getter

Ghastly

Green Velvet

Hermitude

Jayceeoh

Lil Texas

Lucati

Paz

Shlump

Troyboi

VNSSA

Phase One

Alison Wonderland

Blossom

Destructo

DJ Scheme

Don Diablo

Dr Fresch

Funtcase

Killy

Kyle Watson

Lil Skies

Oliver Heldens

Pouya

Sheck Wes

Trippie Redd

Umek

Will Clark

Woof Logik

ZHU

Zomboy

Goldrush 2019. With Sheck Wes, ZHU, Trippie Redd, more. Friday, September 27, to Saturday, September 28, at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center, 5700 W North Loop Rd, Chandler; goldrushfestaz.com. General admission passes are $167.10 via goldrushfestaz.com.