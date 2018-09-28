 


Fireworks at Goldrush 2017.EXPAND
Fireworks at Goldrush 2017.
Benjamin Leatherman

Here Are the Goldrush Festival 2018 Set Times

Julio Lugo | September 28, 2018 | 7:49am
Fellow headbangers and hip-hop fans, it's time to get excited: Goldrush is here. Make sure you bring some water and some comfortable shoes to get down with, because this lineup is stacked.

Take a long hard look at the list before you making the big decisions of who to miss and who to see. Will you get down with Steve Aoki or turn up with Rich the Kid? Can you handle missing part of Claptone's set to see all of Vince Staples?

Whatever route you choose, it should be a good time. Here’s the full Goldrush lineup and time slots.

Saturday, September 29

Golden Gorge
12:45 a.m. Deadmau5
11 p.m. Deorro
9:50 p.m. Vince Staples
8:20 p.m. Slushii
7 p.m. Chris Lake
5:55 p.m. Said The Sky
4:45 p.m. Codeko
4 p.m. Bardz

Pioneer Peak
1 a.m. Liquid Stranger
11:50 p.m. Virtual Riot
10:45 p.m. Squnto
9:40 p.m. Yookie
9 p.m. Yung Pinch
7:50 p.m. Sodown
6:45 p.m. Decadon
5:40 p.m. Blossom
4:50 p.m. Tryb
4 p.m. Social

The Hideout
12:30 a.m. Moon Boots
11 p.m. Yotto
9:30 p.m. Claptone
8:15 p.m. Prock & Fitch
7 p.m. Sacha Robotti
5:45 p.m. Born Dirty
4:30 p.m. Max Chapman
4 p.m. Teig

Wagon Wheel
12 a.m. Hijakk
11:25 p.m. Ali Cashius Jr.
10:20 p.m. Ill.ego
9:20 p.m. Dark Mark
8:20 p.m. Cormac
7:20 p.m. Animate
6:45 p.m. Stevie-C
5:40 p.m. Rampant
4:40 p.m. Soulspeek

Sunday, September 30

Golden Gorge
11:45 p.m. Steve Aoki
10:15 p.m. Illenium (Live)
8:35 p.m. Louis The Child
7:20 p.m. Slander
6:15 p.m. Ekali
5:10 p.m. Loud Luxury
4 p.m. Matroda

Pioneer Peak
12:20 a.m. Kevin Gates
11:25 p.m. Rich The Kid
10:15 p.m. Troyboi
9:10 p.m. Black Tiger Sex Machine
8 p.m. TOKiMONSTA
6:50 p.m. Saymyname
5:45 p.m. Medasin
5:10 p.m. JPEGMAFIA
4 p.m. Pickster

The Hideout
12 a.m. Guy J
11 p.m. Mikey Leon
10 p.m. Lee Reynolds
9 p.m. Marbs
8 p.m. Porky
7 p.m. Leftwing & Kody
6 p.m. Gerry Gonza
5 p.m. Sean Watson
4 p.m. Frank Terry

Wagon Wheel
12 a.m. Klu
11 p.m. Nodari
10 p.m. Highline
9:25 p.m. Vibe Lane
8:20 p.m. Super Friends
7:45 p.m. Ice Cold
6:40 p.m. SAAS
5:40 p.m. Dylan Heckert
4:40 p.m. Medecine Mike

Goldrush Music Festival 2018. Saturday, September 29, through Sunday, September 30, at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center, 5700 W North Loop Rd, Chandler. 480-502-5600. Tickets are $106.85 to $213.10 via goldrushfestaz.com.

