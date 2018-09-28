Here Are the Goldrush Festival 2018 Set Times

Fellow headbangers and hip-hop fans, it's time to get excited: Goldrush is here. Make sure you bring some water and some comfortable shoes to get down with, because this lineup is stacked.
Take a long hard look at the list before you making the big decisions of who to miss and who to see. Will you get down with Steve Aoki or turn up with Rich the Kid? Can you handle missing part of Claptone's set to see all of Vince Staples?
Whatever route you choose, it should be a good time. Here’s the full Goldrush lineup and time slots.
Saturday, September 29
Golden Gorge
12:45 a.m. Deadmau5
11 p.m. Deorro
9:50 p.m. Vince Staples
8:20 p.m. Slushii
7 p.m. Chris Lake
5:55 p.m. Said The Sky
4:45 p.m. Codeko
4 p.m. Bardz
Pioneer Peak
1 a.m. Liquid Stranger
11:50 p.m. Virtual Riot
10:45 p.m. Squnto
9:40 p.m. Yookie
9 p.m. Yung Pinch
7:50 p.m. Sodown
6:45 p.m. Decadon
5:40 p.m. Blossom
4:50 p.m. Tryb
4 p.m. Social
The Hideout
12:30 a.m. Moon Boots
11 p.m. Yotto
9:30 p.m. Claptone
8:15 p.m. Prock & Fitch
7 p.m. Sacha Robotti
5:45 p.m. Born Dirty
4:30 p.m. Max Chapman
4 p.m. Teig
Wagon Wheel
12 a.m. Hijakk
11:25 p.m. Ali Cashius Jr.
10:20 p.m. Ill.ego
9:20 p.m. Dark Mark
8:20 p.m. Cormac
7:20 p.m. Animate
6:45 p.m. Stevie-C
5:40 p.m. Rampant
4:40 p.m. Soulspeek
Sunday, September 30
Golden Gorge
11:45 p.m. Steve Aoki
10:15 p.m. Illenium (Live)
8:35 p.m. Louis The Child
7:20 p.m. Slander
6:15 p.m. Ekali
5:10 p.m. Loud Luxury
4 p.m. Matroda
Pioneer Peak
12:20 a.m. Kevin Gates
11:25 p.m. Rich The Kid
10:15 p.m. Troyboi
9:10 p.m. Black Tiger Sex Machine
8 p.m. TOKiMONSTA
6:50 p.m. Saymyname
5:45 p.m. Medasin
5:10 p.m. JPEGMAFIA
4 p.m. Pickster
The Hideout
12 a.m. Guy J
11 p.m. Mikey Leon
10 p.m. Lee Reynolds
9 p.m. Marbs
8 p.m. Porky
7 p.m. Leftwing & Kody
6 p.m. Gerry Gonza
5 p.m. Sean Watson
4 p.m. Frank Terry
Wagon Wheel
12 a.m. Klu
11 p.m. Nodari
10 p.m. Highline
9:25 p.m. Vibe Lane
8:20 p.m. Super Friends
7:45 p.m. Ice Cold
6:40 p.m. SAAS
5:40 p.m. Dylan Heckert
4:40 p.m. Medecine Mike
Goldrush Music Festival 2018. Saturday, September 29, through Sunday, September 30, at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center, 5700 W North Loop Rd, Chandler. 480-502-5600. Tickets are $106.85 to $213.10 via goldrushfestaz.com.
