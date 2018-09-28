Here Are the Goldrush Festival 2018 Set Times

Fellow headbangers and hip-hop fans, it's time to get excited: Goldrush is here. Make sure you bring some water and some comfortable shoes to get down with, because this lineup is stacked.

Take a long hard look at the list before you making the big decisions of who to miss and who to see. Will you get down with Steve Aoki or turn up with Rich the Kid? Can you handle missing part of Claptone's set to see all of Vince Staples?

Whatever route you choose, it should be a good time. Here’s the full Goldrush lineup and time slots.