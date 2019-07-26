 


Rick Ross (center) during a Miami appearance in 2018.EXPAND
Amadeus McCaskill

Hip-Hop Icon Rick Ross Is Headed to Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | July 26, 2019 | 3:34pm
AA

Rick Ross, the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist who came of age amid Miami’s crack epidemic, is coming to Phoenix in September.

Ross will be talking about his new book, Hurricanes: A Memoir, at the Orpheum Theatre. The book follows his trajectory from troubled youth to iconic artist. It’s designed to reveal his evolution as an artist, undertaken amid challenges from health scares to arrests.

He’s garnered significant controversy through the years, in part because of time spent as a corrections officer. And he’s made headlines by feuding with rapper 50 Cent.

Hurricanes is the first book for Ross, who has released 10 albums to date. He's worked with several renowned artists, including Jay-Z, Kanye West, Diddy, Drake, Lil Wayne, and DJ Khaled. 

Ross will be speaking at the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, September 7. The Orpheum Theatre is located at 203 West Adams Street. The event is being presented by Changing Hands Bookstore and Zia Records.

Tickets are already available. A single signed hardcover copy of Hurricanes and admission for one person costs $36.40 plus fees. One book and admission for two costs $42.40 plus fees.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and the doors open at 5 p.m. Seating is general admission.

People who purchase tickets ahead of time can pick up both their tickets and copy of the memoir starting at 5 p.m.

If you can't make the event, but want to purchase a signed copy of Hurricanes, you can order the book by calling Changing Hands Bookstore at 602-274-0067.

Click here for details or tickets. 

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

