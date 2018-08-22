How a Tinariwen CD Tells the Story of a Rebel Nation

I have gone to very odd places to find music. Once, long before making the desert drive that led me to Phoenix, I was traveling through another arid land, through the Sahara in Morocco. My tour bus had stopped for a while at a truck stop, and in the shop there was a table where bootleg media discs lay in stacks. Mostly, they were DVDs of Hollywood movies with ludicrous, DIY cover art. But there were also CDs, and one of them happened to be from a band I knew — Tinariwen, from Mali.

This is a group I had heard about from Pitchfork articles and watched on The Colbert Report. I’d put their music on my phone to listen to on my trip, simply because I thought their rollicking guitar melodies, polyrhythms, and singer Ibrahim Ag Alhabib’s gravelly voice would sound fitting while crossing dunes on a camel’s back. I wondered how the CD — their 2009 album, Imidiwan — had ended up here, in a roadside convenience store two countries away, in the hands of a white American. I hadn’t yet begun to confront the significance of the object I’d found, and the years-long conflict that brought it to me.

Tinariwen are Tuareg, a nomadic people who exist all over north Africa. In Mali, they and the rest of their people in the northern part of the country have been fighting a decades-long war for independence. Alhabib might as well have been born into it — when he was 4, his father was executed during the first Tuareg uprising. In the late ’70s, he and a group of like-minded Tuareg exiles formed the band in Algeria. They began playing weddings and parties, their music influenced by everything from Moroccan chaabi protest music and Arabic pop to Carlos Santana, Bob Marley, and Led Zeppelin.