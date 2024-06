Ice Spice Phoenix concert date announced for Y2K! Tour

Multi-platinum selling and Grammy-nominated rapper Ice Spice announced her debut album Wednesday, along with a world tour.The Y2K! World Tour will stop at Tempe's Marquee Theatre on Aug. 23.The new album, called "Y2K!", arrives on the heels of her widely acclaimed debut EP "Like..?" — a 2023 release that landed on best-of-the-year lists from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.The Citi cardmember presale began Wednesday afternoon. An artist presale will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday on the official Ice Spice website The full list of North American tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar July 30, Washington, D.C., The AnthemAug. 1, Montclair, N.J., The Wellmont TheaterAug. 2, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia presented by HighmarkAug. 4, Boston, MGM Music Hall at FenwayAug. 6, New York City, The Rooftop at Pier 17Aug. 9, Detroit, The Fillmore DetroitAug. 11, Toronto, HISTORYAug. 13, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon BallroomAug. 14, Minneapolis, The ArmoryAug. 17, Denver, Fillmore AuditoriumAug. 19, Los Angeles, Hollywood PalladiumAug. 21, Oakland, Calif., Fox TheaterAug. 25, Dallas, The Factory Deep EllumAug. 26, Houston, 713 Music HallAug. 28, Atlanta, Coca-Cola RoxyAug. 31, Miami Beach, Fla., The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater