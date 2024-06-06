Ice Spice Phoenix concert date announced for Y2K! Tour

Multi-platinum selling and Grammy-nominated rapper Ice Spice announced her debut album Wednesday, along with a world tour.
The Y2K! World Tour will stop at Tempe's Marquee Theatre on Aug. 23.
The new album, called "Y2K!", arrives on the heels of her widely acclaimed debut EP "Like..?" — a 2023 release that landed on best-of-the-year lists from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.
The Citi cardmember presale began Wednesday afternoon. An artist presale will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday on the official Ice Spice website.
The full list of North American tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
July 30, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
Aug. 1, Montclair, N.J., The Wellmont Theater
Aug. 2, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Aug. 4, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Aug. 6, New York City, The Rooftop at Pier 17
Aug. 9, Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
Aug. 11, Toronto, HISTORY
Aug. 13, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Aug. 14, Minneapolis, The Armory
Aug. 17, Denver, Fillmore Auditorium
Aug. 19, Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium
Aug. 21, Oakland, Calif., Fox Theater
Aug. 23, Tempe, Ariz., Marquee Theatre
Aug. 25, Dallas, The Factory Deep Ellum
Aug. 26, Houston, 713 Music Hall
Aug. 28, Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy
Aug. 31, Miami Beach, Fla., The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater