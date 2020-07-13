 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
DJ Steel Has Died
Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row/Facebook

DJ Steel Has Died

Jennifer Goldberg | July 13, 2020 | 8:25pm
AA

Kristopher Chupp, professionally known as DJ Steel, has died of COVID-19.

A GoFundMe campaign started by Chupp's wife, Jessica, reports that Chupp had been in an intensive care unit battling COVID-19 since June 26. The webpage was updated to announce that he died yesterday morning, Sunday, July 12.

Chupp was the entertainment director and a resident DJ at local Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row locations. A statement on the Gilbert location's Facebook page reads: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kris 'DJ Steel' Chupp. He has been with Riot Hospitality Group since the beginning, and was instrumental in developing the Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row brand and musical direction. His amazing positivity & selfless attitude made him an amazing DJ, Father, Husband, and Friend. He will be missed dearly, and the impact he had on our company will never be forgotten. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family & friends."

Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

