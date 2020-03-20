Support Local Musicians Today During Bandcamp's Coronavirus Sale

Don McLean called the day that Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson were killed in a plane crash "the day the music died” in his cheeseball nostalgia-anthem “American Pie.”
The singer-songwriter may have called the time of death too early. The music industry is facing a crisis as the coronavirus slowly shuts society down. With venues across the country closed, bands have lost the ability to make money as live shows and merch sales are their main source of income.
For independent artists who distribute their music through Bandcamp, they may get a quick hit of economic relief today (March 20). The company, which normally takes 15 percent on digital sales and 10 percent on merchandise, announced that they're waiving their revenue share in a gesture of support for artists during the pandemic.
For Valley music lovers wondering how they can support the local scene, this sale is a great way to help Arizona artists knowing that they’re getting all they're earning.
Are you trying to figure out what to pick up? Here are our picks for some of the best local records you can snag on Bandcamp.
Counter Culture-Shock! by Andy Warpigs
What To Expect: With a Marc Bolan-esque warble in his voice and sneering punk attitude to spare, Andy Warpigs is one of the hardest-working DIY musicians. He also knows how to write one hell of a good hook.
THE END IS DEAR by Assembly of Arsonists
What To Expect: If you need a soundtrack to the oncoming apocalypse, few records will get the job done as effectively as this anthemic slab of piano-driven punk rock by Travis James and his Assembly of Arsonists.
WOWEE by DaDadoh + The POC
What To Expect: Frontman Bryan Preston (a.k.a. DaDadoh) the ringleader of an alt-rap circus, is "all ideas, no ceilings" on this party-ready punk rap album.
Dinosaurs Have Feelings Too by Dinosaur Love
What To Expect: If you love The Beach Boys, The Microphones, or any Elephant 6 records, you'll love this lo-fi power pop album by Peter Kulikowski, Phoenix's number-one dinosaur fan.
Thank You, I Love You by Veronica Everheart
What To Expect: If you're looking to get your singer-songwriter itch scratched, this charming record of soft-spoken but deeply felt tunes will hit the spot.
Black Philip by Teek Hall
What To Expect: If you really want to live deliciously, you'll have to cop this hard-knockin' record by the loquacious and relentless Teek Hall, one of Phoenix's finest rappers.
Light It Up by The Haymarket Squares
What To Expect: Revolutionary rhetoric and finger-pickin' instrumentation come together on this release by Phoenix's finest purveyors of "punkgrass."
Dreamy Draw by Josue Kinter
What To Expect: It wouldn't be an Arizona list without some cowboy music, even if it's as unconventional as this slice of slow, sunburned Gothic-Americana. Curl up by the campfire for some lonesome ballads.
Popular Confessions by Paper Foxes
What To Expect: The Vice City-esque artwork (like if Shag did promo art for a line of ;80s shampoos) lets you know what you're in for. If you love Duran Duran, INXS, post-punk, and spiky-haired (and spiky-guitared) New Romantic tunes, Paper Foxes have got all the catchy neon New Wave-y goodness that you can handle.
Debbie From Zumba by Playboy Manbaby
What To Expect: Motown used to call themselves "The Sound of Young America." Playboy Manbaby wouldn't be out of line to call themselves "The Sound of Young Arizona." Barely a decade old, the band and their infectious mix of garage rock, ska, punk, and B52's caffeinated party-starting energy have been the soundtrack for countless house shows and all-ages gigs.
Split by Jaime J. Soto // The Doyenne
What To Expect: Related Records brings together two of the 'Zona's most innovative queer artists — Tucson's Jaime J. Soto and Phoenix's The Doyenne — to put out a pair of adventurous songs that push the boundaries of electronic dance music.
Music Volume 1 by The Stakes
What To Expect: The Roots aren't the only hip-hop band making heads bob and hips shake. Featuring the vocal prowess of Lord Kash and Holly Pyle, The Stakes weave together rap, pop, rock, and jazz to create a compelling cocktail of fresh hip-hop sounds.
Electric Esoterica by Sunn Trio
What To Expect: Get your ecstatic trance on with the latest release by Sunn Trio, the powerhouse team of avant-garde rock-jazzcats who weave together Middle Eastern modalities and tones to create something that sounds like it's being beamed directly out of William S. Burroughs' opiated skull.
Honorable Mentions
These 13 records are just the tip of the iceberg. If you're eager to support more local music, consider downloading tracks from these worthy artists.
Adversary by The Blood Feud Family Singers
Wrath by Apex Nemesis
Felix Shrevolet by Bag of Tricks Cat
Stardust by Bella Lune
Time To Be Free Again by Dfactor
Reruns by End Credits
Mono or No Mono by JJCNV
Live at the Human Behavior House 07/01/2018 by Mooey Moobau // Hi My Name Is Ryan
Fiction by Pushing Pluto
Contraband by Scrupulous
Contextual Depreciation by Soft Shoulder
Coming Back by somespaceman
Slowly Advancing Minidisc Exorcism by Terminal 11
