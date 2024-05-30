 Maynard James Keenan: What to know about Tool rock star | Phoenix New Times
Everything you’d want to know about Maynard James Keenan

All your questions about the Arizona resident and Tool frontman answered.
May 30, 2024
The legendary Maynard James Keenan: musician, winemaker, raconteur and Arizona resident.
The legendary Maynard James Keenan: musician, winemaker, raconteur and Arizona resident.

Maynard James Keenan is nothing if not prolific. The legendary rock star is also a winemaker, writer, artist, restaurateur, business owner and the frontman for three bands: Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle.

Since 2005, he’s also been an Arizona resident, as he’s lived in Jerome for almost two decades. The area is also home to his Merkin Vineyard and Caduceus Cellars, as well as a tasting room, two restaurants, a pair of Brazilian jiu-jitsu dojos and a Puscifer-themed retail store.

Keenan, a native of Ohio, moved to Jerome after reportedly seeing the area it in a dream. Sound weird? It’s par for the course for the musician, who has a history of being enigmatic and ellusive.

If you’ve ever wondered about his age, height and background, allow us to help answer those questions. Here’s a rundown of everything there is to know about Keenan.
Where was Maynard James Keenan born?

Maynard James Keenan was born in Ravenna, Ohio, a small outside of Akron, to Judith Marie and Michael Van Keenan, a Southern Baptist couple. He was raised in Ohio and left to join the U.S. Army after graduating from high school in 1982. (For more, check out the column Keenan wrote about his upbringing for New Times in 2012.)

How old is Maynard James Keenan?

Maynard James Keenan is 60 and was born on April 17, 1964.

Is Maynard James Keenan his real name?

Mostly. He was born James Herbert Keenan and began using the nickname Maynard while serving in the Army, which was reportedly inspired by a fictional character he’d created in high school.
Keenan stands on the bar at his Merkin Vineyards Hilltop Winery & Trattoria in Cottonwood.
How tall is Maynard James Keenan?

Keenan is reportedly 5-foot-7 tall.

Does he have tattoos?

Yes. He might have sung “fuck your tattoos” in the title track to 1996’s “Ænima,” but has gotten ink etched onto his body. He reportedly had several tattoos, including a large scorpion on his back and an elaborate half-sleeve on his right arm.

What is Maynard James Keenan's net worth?

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Keenan's net worth was reportedly $60 million in 2023.

What are Maynard James Keenan bands?

Maynard James Keenan is the lead vocalist, frontman and lyricist of the rock bands Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle.
A photo of Maynard James Keenan during a Tool performance in L.A. in the early ’90s.
When did Tool form?

Tool was formed in Los Angeles in 1990 and originally consisted of Keenan, guitarist Adam Jones, bassist Paul D'Amour and drummer Danny Carey.

When did Tool first perform in Arizona?

Tool’s first-ever gigs in Phoenix were in the summer of 1992 at the now-defunct Phoenix rock club The Mason Jar.

Where does Maynard James Keenan live?

He currently lives in the town of Jerome in central Arizona.
Maynard James Keenan at his winery in central Arizona.
When did Maynard James Keenan move to Arizona?

Keenan moved to Arizona in 1995 — and it was something of a spiritual experience. In a 2012 column for New Times, he described how he’d dreamed about “flying above a small mountainside town somewhere in the desert” two years prior.

“The town itself, although in the desert, was green and alive. It was a place I'd never seen in real life, but it seemed welcoming and familiar,” Keenan wrote for New Times.

Months later, drummer Tim Alexander of Primus suggested the location in Keenan’s dream was the town of Jerome and drove him there. When Keenan saw the area, he knew he’d found his home.

“As we entered the Verde Valley, my heart started to race. By the time we got to Jerome, I was vibrating. We — my inner dialogue and myself — knew this was the place,” Keenan wrote for New Times. “This was like that moment when you realize you've just met your soulmate. You just know.”
Keenan as Agent Dick Merkin, his Puscifer alter ego.
Is Maynard James Keenan married?

Yes. In 2012, he married Lei Li, a former employee of his winery.

What does he own?

Keenan owns Merkin Vineyards and Caduceus Cellars in Cottonwood and a Puscifer-themed store in Jerome, two restaurants (including Four 8 Fried Chicken in Cottonwood) and a pair of Brazilian jiu-jitsu dojos in the Verde Valley. He previously owned a tasting room and restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale that closed in April.

What is the name of Maynard James Keenan's wine?

His wine is branded as either Merkin Vineyards or Caduceus Cellars.
