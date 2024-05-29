Listen to Maynard James Keenan’s band Puscifer’s new song, ‘The Algorithm’

A new Puscifer song just dropped.
"The Algorithm," released Wednesday is a track on the soundtrack for the comic-book series of "American Psycho" by Sumerian Comics. The five-part series is based on the cult classic novel by Bret Easton Ellis.
“Joining forces with the legendary rock band Puscifer for our soundtrack to the ‘American Psycho’ comic book series is an electrifying collaboration,” Nathan Yocum, president of Sumerian Comics, said in a press release. “This original song brings an intensity and depth to the narrative, elevating the experience for fans and readers alike. We’re thrilled to amplify the story’s impact with Puscifer’s signature sound, creating a fusion of music and storytelling that will further captivate audiences.”
“American Psycho” artists Piotr Kowalski and Brad Simpson collaborated with Puscifer to create original illustrations for the video. The clip is animated by Tony Celano of Sumerian Records.
It's the second new song by Puscifer in two months; "No Angel" was the band's contribution to the "Sessanta E.P.P.," a three-song offering also featuring songs by A Perfect Circle and Primus, to coincide with frontman Maynard James Keenan's Sessanta birthday tour.
Watch the video here: