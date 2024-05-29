 Maynard James Keenan’s band Puscifer’s new song ‘The Algorithm’ released | Phoenix New Times
Listen to Maynard James Keenan’s band Puscifer’s new song, ‘The Algorithm’

Maynard James Keenan's band Puscifer's latest song can be found on the "American Psycho" comic soundtrack.
May 29, 2024
Maynard James Keenan performs on the Sessanta Tour with A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus on April 16, 2024.
Maynard James Keenan performs on the Sessanta Tour with A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus on April 16, 2024. Jim Louvau

A new Puscifer song just dropped.

"The Algorithm," released Wednesday is a track on the soundtrack for the comic-book series of "American Psycho" by Sumerian Comics. The five-part series is based on the cult classic novel by Bret Easton Ellis.

“Joining forces with the legendary rock band Puscifer for our soundtrack to the ‘American Psycho’ comic book series is an electrifying collaboration,” Nathan Yocum, president of Sumerian Comics, said in a press release. “This original song brings an intensity and depth to the narrative, elevating the experience for fans and readers alike. We’re thrilled to amplify the story’s impact with Puscifer’s signature sound, creating a fusion of music and storytelling that will further captivate audiences.”

“American Psycho” artists Piotr Kowalski and Brad Simpson collaborated with Puscifer to create original illustrations for the video. The clip is animated by Tony Celano of Sumerian Records.

It's the second new song by Puscifer in two months; "No Angel" was the band's contribution to the "Sessanta E.P.P.," a three-song offering also featuring songs by A Perfect Circle and Primus, to coincide with frontman Maynard James Keenan's Sessanta birthday tour.

Watch the video here:

Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
