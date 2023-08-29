Your ultimate guide to Metallica's concerts at State Farm Stadium in Glendale

The legendary thrash-metal band are invading the Valley this weekend on their M72 world tour and are set to perform at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Friday and Sunday evening. Like other stops on the tour, the legendary thrash metal band will feature a different setlist and lineup of opening acts each night (Pantera and Mammoth WVH will play on Friday with Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills on Sunday).
It is Metallica’s first concerts in the Valley performances in seven years and will feature both crowd-pleasing hits ("Sad But True," "Master of Puppets," "Fuel" and “Enter Sandman”) as well as tracks from their newest album, “72 Seasons.”
The Metallica madness doesn’t end there. A number of Metallica-endorsed events will take place around the Valley this week, including pre-parties, tribute shows and a pop-up shop selling merch.
If you’ve got tickets to either show, grab your “Kill ‘Em All” black T-shirt and check out our ultimate guide to Metallica’s takeover of the Valley.
When are Metallica’s concerts at State Farm Stadium?
Metallica is scheduled to perform at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Friday and Sunday.
Can I still buy tickets to Metallica’s concerts at State Farm Stadium?
Both gigs are officially sold out, but you can find tickets through SeatGeek, StubHub and other reseller sites. Tickets are available for Friday’s or Sunday's concert or for a two-day pass to both shows.
How much are tickets to Metallica at State Farm Stadium?
Prices vary per reseller. SeatGeek, for instance, has tickets starting at $44 for Friday, $75 for Sunday and $59 for a two-day pass.
When do Metallica’s concerts at State Farm Stadium start?
According to State Farm Stadium’s website, parking lots open at 3 p.m. and doors open to the general public at 4 p.m. The concert starts at 6 p.m. with sets by opening bands Pantera and Mammoth WVH on Friday and Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills on Sunday.
What time should I arrive for Metallica's concerts?
Since traffic will likely be insane in the area surrounding State Farm Stadium, fans should probably leave at least two hours early in order to make it to their seat by the time the concerts start.
Where is State Farm Stadium and how do I get there?
State Farm Stadium is located at 1 E. Cardinals Dr. in Glendale, which is situated near Maryland and 95th avenues. The most direct route to get there is by taking the Loop-101 freeway, which offers three exits leading to the stadium — Glendale Avenue, Maryland Avenue and Cardinals Way. There will be heavy traffic two to three hours before the concert, so — as we mentioned — you’ll want to allow yourself extra time to get to the venue in case of delays.
Where can I park at State Farm Stadium for Metallica’s concerts?
If you want to park in official lots at the stadium, it's less of a hassle to buy your pass beforehand. General parking is $25 per vehicle, per day through SeatGeek and spaces tend to go quickly during special events. Preferred parking in the Red Lot, which is closer to the stadium, is also available via SeatGeek for $75 per vehicle, per day. The entrance to the parking lots is located off 91st Avenue. (The SeatGeek app will also allow you to display your parking pass.)
Parking will also be available at Westgate Entertainment District for $30 per vehicle during both concerts. More info is available here.
Where is the ride-share area at State Farm Stadium?
A designated pickup and drop-off point for ride-share services is available in the Black Lot located south of the stadium along Cardinals Way between 91st and 95th avenues.
Where can I pre-party before Metallica’s concerts?
The neighboring Westgate Entertainment District, 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., offers dozens of eateries and bars within walking distance of the stadium. Check out our extensive dining guide.
Are there other Metallica events in Phoenix this week?
Yes. Several events tied to Metallica’s tour stops in the Valley will take place around town this week. There will be “Metallica Weekend Takeover” concerts at Crescent Ballroom and The Van Buren, pre-show happy hours at local bars, and a pop-up shop in downtown Phoenix. Here’s a rundown of everything going on.
… And Tributes For All
8 p.m., Saturday at The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St.
Metallica tribute acts from around North America — including MotorbreatH, Damage Inc. and Sandman — will pay homage to the thrash-metal legends. Tickets are $25.
Metallica Pop-Up Shop
11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Sunday at 435 Collective Studio + Events, 435 S. 3rd Ave.
Fans can purchase a variety of classic Metallica t-shirts, as well as copies of "72 Seasons" on vinyl, M72 tour merch and various exclusives at this pop-up shop inside 435 Collective Studio. There are also a few backdrops featuring the Metallica logo that are suitable for photo ops.
Ottto and Bastardane
8:30 p.m., Saturday at Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave.
Georgia-based hard rock band Bastardane, which stars James Hetfield’s son Castor on drums, and SoCal thrash and funk band Ottto, which features Metallica bass player Robert Trujillo’s son Tye, will hit the Crescent Ballroom. Tickets are $20.
Pre-Show Happy Hours
2 p.m., Friday and Sunday at Cabin, 9868 W. Northern Ave., Peoria
Metallica fans can purchase specialty cocktails featuring the band’s Blackened American Whiskey brand at Cabin prior to their concerts at State Farm Stadium. Admission is free.
What is the bag policy at State Farm Stadium?
Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches (essentially the same size as a one-gallon Ziploc freezer bag) are allowed inside the venue. You can also bring in small clutch bags no bigger than 4.5 inches by 6 inches. Exceptions for medically necessary items are available, but only after an inspection at a stadium entrance designated for that purpose.
What can I expect at security?
Concertgoers will have to walk through metal detectors or submit to bag searches by security at each entrance to the stadium. Bags can’t be stored anywhere in the stadium and anyone with a prohibited item will have to take it back to their car. No exceptions.
What songs will be on Metallica's setlists in Phoenix?
Based on setlists from previous concerts on the tour, here’s what Metallica will likely play each night.
Night 1:
“It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)” (AC/DC cover)
“The Ecstasy of Gold” (Ennio Morricone song)
“Creeping Death”
“Harvester of Sorrow”
“Leper Messiah”
“The Memory Remains”
“Lux Æterna”
“Too Far Gone?”
“Rose Avenue”
“Fade to Black”
“Shadows Follow”
“Orion”
“Nothing Else Matters”
“Sad But True”
“The Day That Never Comes”
“Hardwired”
“Fuel”
“Seek & Destroy”
“Master of Puppets”
Night 2:
“It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)” (AC/DC cover)
“The Ecstasy of Gold” (Ennio Morricone song)
“Whiplash”
“For Whom the Bell Tolls”
“Ride the Lightning”
“Dirty Window”
“72 Seasons”
“If Darkness Had a Son”
“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”
“You Must Burn!”
“The Call of Ktulu”
“No Leaf Clover”
“Wherever I May Roam”
“Moth Into Flame”
“Fight Fire With Fire”
“Whiskey in the Jar”
“One”
“Enter Sandman”