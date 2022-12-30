 Ultimate guide to Phoenix's best New Year's Eve parties in 2023 | Phoenix New Times
Ultimate guide to Phoenix's best New Year's Eve parties in 2023

Where to send 2023 out in style in the Valley.
December 19, 2023
Here's where to send 2023 out in style.
Here's where to send 2023 out in style.
It’s safe to say that New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest party nights on the calendar. Myriad celebrations will go down at the Valley’s various bars, clubs and other nightspots, each geared towards every taste imaginable. High-style hotel affairs and lowbrow bashes. Concerts and costume balls. Dance fests and blockbuster parties.

Inevitably, though, some local shindigs stand out from the rest. Here’s a rundown of the biggest and best places to bid farewell to 2023 in metro Phoenix on Saturday, December 31.

2023 New Year's Eve Bash

Denim & Diamonds, 7336 E. Main St., Mesa
Bust out with your boots and get ready to two-step across D&D's dance floor at this country music-filled shindig. All the New Year's Eve trappings will be available, including party favors, Champagne and a balloon drop at midnight. Half-priced drinks will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $15 at the door before 8 p.m. and $20 thereafter.

Ring in 2024

Casino Arizona, 524 N. 92nd St., Scottsdale
Mega 104.3 on-air personality The Manic Hispanic will host this lively party in Casino Arizona’s showroom, which will feature local band Powerdrive performing Top 40 and Latin jams. A complimentary Champagne toast and balloon drop will commence at midnight. Attendees also have a chance to walk away with a share of $2,000 in cash prizes (click here for all the details). The party starts at 9 p.m. and admission is $60 online.

Imaginarium Experience and NYE Celebration

W Scottsdale Hotel, 7277 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
Your mind is free to conjure up flights of fancy and dream big during this high-style soiree at the W inspired by imagination. The hotel’s open-air pool area will host the party, which will feature luxe libations, live entertainment and local DJs in the mix. Doors are at 9 p.m. and a fireworks show happens at midnight. Presale general admission tickets are $150.
Ring in the new year at Westgate in Glendale.
Emily Piraino Photography

New Year’s Eve Live!

Westgate Entertainment District, 6770 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale
The WaterDance Plaza at Westgate will host an inclusive block party with access to six adjacent bars, including Fat Tuesday, Bodega, Carousel Arcade Bar, Salt Tacos y Tequila and The Lola. Electronic dance music trio Cheat Codes will perform and a countdown and fireworks display is planned for midnight. The 18-and-over event starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $65 for general admission and $150 for VIP packages (which include a full bar and light bites).

NYE Block Party

Valley Bar, 130 N. Central Ave.
DJs from Valley Bar’s weekly dance events will team up for its annual New Years Eve block party. DJ Javin, J-Me Lee and Pootiecat will spin hip-hop and R&B from a stage set up in the alleyway outside while Soy Reco and Aja Cruz drop reggaeton and urbano inside the subterranean music venue. The sounds start at 8 p.m. and advance tickets are $40.

NYE Labyrinth Masquerade Ball

Thunderbird Lounge, 710 W. Montecito Ave.
Jareth the Goblin King will reign over the Thunderbird during this theme party inspired by “Labyrinth.” Patrons can partake in an immersive and fantastical experience where the lounge and its outdoor patio will be adorned with glittering decorations as costumed characters roam the premises. DJ Rad Dude will spin ’80s classics and Cleodora Productions will perform burlesque and contortion theatrics. Costumes and masks inspired by the film are encouraged. The ball begins at 7 p.m. Free tickets are available here.
Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix.
Crescent Ballroom

New Year’s Eve feat. Playboy Manbaby and Friends

Crescent Ballroom, 302 N. Second Ave.
Playboy Manbaby headlines this two-stage local band extravaganza at the Crescent. The eclectic and eccentric art-punk band will perform inside the main room along with Mega Ran, Veronica Everheart, Troubled Minds and Police State. Meanwhile, Boss Frog, Pijama Piyama, Sundressed, Bummer Girl, Deathdotgov and Viridian will be playing out on the Crescent’s patio. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $25.

New Year's Eve Party

The Rhythm Room, 1019 E. Indian School Road
The dance floor inside the Rhythm Room will be jumpin’ and jivin’ when the musicians of House Party R&B and special guest Ms. LayDee Jai bid farewell to 2023 with an evening of high-energy rhythm and blues. Party favors and a midnight champagne toast are also planned. Doors are at 8 p.m. and the music starts at 9. Tickets are $30.

Gatsby's House NYE

Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, 100 N. First St.
This annual party inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” will be just as stylish as one of soirees thrown by the landmark novel’s titular character. Highlights include hand-passed appetizers from 9 to 11 p.m., multiple bars, party favors, casino games for prizes, dancing and a midnight countdown. Roaring 20s attire is recommended and drinks are included in the ticket price. General admission is $95 to $109 and VIP tickets are $169 to $499.
Steve Aoki
Shore Fire Media

Decadence Arizona: The Sky Realm

Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, Avondale
If you’re an electronic dance music fiend, there’s a good chance you’ll flock to Phoenix Raceway for this annual two-night festival and New Year’s Eve party on Saturday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 31. This year’s lineup will be headlined by EDM stars like Steve Aoki, Adventure Club, Chris Lake, Flux Pavilion, Cosmic Gate, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Claptone, Bonnie X Clyde, Illenium, Loud Luxury, Subtronics and Black V Neck. The beats will blast from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. each night. Tickets for the 18-and-over event are $149 to $269 for general admission, $289 to $499 for VIP, and $599-$1,199 for platinum packages.

New Year's Eve feat. Justin Martin

Walter Where?House, 702 N. 21st Ave.
House music DJ/producer and Dirtybird Records signee Justin Martin will serve up four-on-the-floor bangers with support from Tucson's Lance Fairchild. Walter Productions' various art cars will also be part of the event. Doors are at 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 in advance and $55 on the day of the show.
