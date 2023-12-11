Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ world tour will stop in Phoenix next year

Hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj announced Monday afternoon the dates and locations of her "Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour."
The tour, which is named for Minaj's album "Pink Friday 2," which came out on Dec. 8, will stop at Phoenix's Footprint Center on March 13. It'll be her first time performing in the Valley since an Aug. 2012 show at what was then Comerica Theatre (now Arizona Financial Theatre).
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale that will run from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Thursday on the Citi Entertainment website. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday on the official Nicki Minaj website. NickiMinajOfficial.com.
The full tour schedule is below:
March 1, Oakland, Calif., Oakland Arena
March 3, Denver, Ball Arena
March 8, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
March 10, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
March 13, Phoenix, Footprint Center
March 15, Inglewood, Calif., Rolling Loud California
March 18, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
March 20, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
March 22, Orlando, Fla., Amway Center
March 26, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
March 28, Newark, N.J., Prudential Center
March 29, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
March 30, New York City, Madison Square Garden
April 1, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
April 2, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
April 4, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
April 5, Hartford, Conn., XL Center
April 7, Raleigh, N.C., Dreamville Festival
April 10, Boston, TD Garden
April 12, Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center
April 13, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
April 17, Montreal, Bell Centre
April 18, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
April 20, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
April 24, Chicago, United Center
April 27, Minneapolis, Target Center
May 2, Oklahoma City, Paycom Center
May 9, Houston, Toyota Center
May 11, Dallas, American Airlines Center
May 12, Austin, Texas, Moody Center