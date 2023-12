Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ world tour will stop in Phoenix next year

Hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj announced Monday afternoon the dates and locations of her "Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour."The tour, which is named for Minaj's album "Pink Friday 2," which came out on Dec. 8, will stop at Phoenix's Footprint Center on March 13. It'll be her first time performing in the Valley since an Aug. 2012 show at what was then Comerica Theatre (now Arizona Financial Theatre).Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale that will run from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Thursday on the Citi Entertainment website . Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday on the official Nicki Minaj website. NickiMinajOfficial.com.The full tour schedule is below:March 1, Oakland, Calif., Oakland ArenaMarch 3, Denver, Ball ArenaMarch 8, Las Vegas, T-Mobile ArenaMarch 10, Seattle, Climate Pledge ArenaMarch 15, Inglewood, Calif., Rolling Loud CaliforniaMarch 18, New Orleans, Smoothie King CenterMarch 20, Atlanta, State Farm ArenaMarch 22, Orlando, Fla., Amway CenterMarch 26, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum CenterMarch 28, Newark, N.J., Prudential CenterMarch 29, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo CenterMarch 30, New York City, Madison Square GardenApril 1, Washington, D.C., Capital One ArenaApril 2, Baltimore, CFG Bank ArenaApril 4, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays CenterApril 5, Hartford, Conn., XL CenterApril 7, Raleigh, N.C., Dreamville FestivalApril 10, Boston, TD GardenApril 12, Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein CenterApril 13, Milwaukee, Fiserv ForumApril 17, Montreal, Bell CentreApril 18, Toronto, Scotiabank ArenaApril 20, Detroit, Little Caesars ArenaApril 24, Chicago, United CenterApril 27, Minneapolis, Target CenterMay 2, Oklahoma City, Paycom CenterMay 9, Houston, Toyota CenterMay 11, Dallas, American Airlines CenterMay 12, Austin, Texas, Moody Center