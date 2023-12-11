 Nicki Minaj's 2024 tour is stopping in Phoenix: date, tickets, venue | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concerts

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ world tour will stop in Phoenix next year

It'll be the hip-hop star's first show in the Valley in more than a decade.
December 11, 2023
Nicki Minaj is bringing the "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" to Phoenix in March.
Nicki Minaj is bringing the "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" to Phoenix in March. Live Nation
Share this:
Hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj announced Monday afternoon the dates and locations of her "Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour."

The tour, which is named for Minaj's album "Pink Friday 2," which came out on Dec. 8, will stop at Phoenix's Footprint Center on March 13. It'll be her first time performing in the Valley since an Aug. 2012 show at what was then Comerica Theatre (now Arizona Financial Theatre).

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale that will run from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Thursday on the Citi Entertainment website. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday on the official Nicki Minaj website. NickiMinajOfficial.com.

The full tour schedule is below:

March 1, Oakland, Calif., Oakland Arena
March 3, Denver, Ball Arena
March 8, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
March 10, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
March 13, Phoenix, Footprint Center
March 15, Inglewood, Calif., Rolling Loud California
March 18, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
March 20, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
March 22, Orlando, Fla., Amway Center
March 26, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
March 28, Newark, N.J., Prudential Center
March 29, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
March 30, New York City, Madison Square Garden
April 1, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
April 2, Baltimore, CFG Bank Arena
April 4, Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
April 5, Hartford, Conn., XL Center
April 7, Raleigh, N.C., Dreamville Festival
April 10, Boston, TD Garden
April 12, Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center
April 13, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
April 17, Montreal, Bell Centre
April 18, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
April 20, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
April 24, Chicago, United Center
April 27, Minneapolis, Target Center
May 2, Oklahoma City, Paycom Center
May 9, Houston, Toyota Center
May 11, Dallas, American Airlines Center
May 12, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Band are coming to Phoenix next summer

Concerts

Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Band are coming to Phoenix next summer

By Jennifer Goldberg
Your guide to Arizona Hip Hop Festival: Admission, parking and more

Things to Do

Your guide to Arizona Hip Hop Festival: Admission, parking and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
Your ultimate guide to TikTok in The Mix in Mesa: tickets, parking, security

Things to Do

Your ultimate guide to TikTok in The Mix in Mesa: tickets, parking, security

By Benjamin Leatherman
5 underrated Billy Joel songs to prepare for his Phoenix concert

Lists

5 underrated Billy Joel songs to prepare for his Phoenix concert

By Lauren Cusimano
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation