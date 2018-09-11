Nine Inch Nails: Tomorrow's Classic Rock, Today

“We want our heroes on the stretch of concrete, enduring one blackout night and hungover morning after another, because it enables us to witness the very extremes of human existence from a safe vantage point,” music critic Steven Hyden writes in Twilight of the Gods: A Journey to the End of Classic Rock. One of the year’s best books on music, Twilight of the Gods examines the specter of death that’s spreading across classic rock. Part of the appeal of classic rock is the mythic images bands like Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, and The Who projected: debauched, drugged-out, and indestructible. Roger Daltrey sneering “Hope I die before I get old” is more than a hook: It’s a mission statement, a gospel handed down to the entire genre. But what happens when legends get old?

Twilight of the Gods chronicles the winding down of an entire culture, cataloging the few legacy acts from the '60s and '70s who are still kicking. Hyden’s book asks a provocative question: When artists like Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac, and other classic hit machines are no longer able to tour stadiums, who will fill that void? What rock acts are left that have the cultural capital and clout to pull in Black Sabbath numbers at the box office?

One group immediately comes to mind: Nine Inch Nails.