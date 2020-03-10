 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Eddie Vedder performing at 2019 Innings Festival.
Kelsee Becker

Pearl Jam's Glendale Show Has Been Postponed

Jason Keil | March 10, 2020 | 6:00am


Per a statement on the band's social media feeds and website, the first leg of Pearl Jam's Gigaton tour is postponed, including the April 11 date at Gila River Arena in Glendale.

As you may have guessed, concerns over the coronavirus are the reason for the rescheduling. As the band explain in their message, their home base of Seattle has been hit especially hard by the outbreak. This news comes as the SXSW conference has been canceled and rumors are swirling that Coachella in Indio, California, which takes place on the same weekend, is being postponed.

A new date has yet to be announced, so watch this space for updates. If you have tickets, they will be honored for the new date. Ticketmaster will get in touch with ticketholders shortly.



As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better. So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives. Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy... We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority. So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements... This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date. We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level. Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid. It certainly hasn’t helped that there’s been no clear messages from our government regarding people’s safety and our ability to go to work. Having no examples of our national health department’s ability to get ahead of this, we have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead. Again, here in Seattle what we are witnessing we would not wish for anyone. What we do wish for the rest of the country is that they can avoid the harsh negative effects of this and retain their sense of community and take care of one another. Just as we look forward to our next concerts and the ability to gather together and play loud songs as energized as ever. We are so sorry… And deeply upset.. If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you. - Ed & Pearl Jam



 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

