Pearl Jam's Glendale Show Has Been Postponed

Per a statement on the band's social media feeds and website, the first leg of Pearl Jam's Gigaton tour is postponed, including the April 11 date at Gila River Arena in Glendale.

As you may have guessed, concerns over the coronavirus are the reason for the rescheduling. As the band explain in their message, their home base of Seattle has been hit especially hard by the outbreak. This news comes as the SXSW conference has been canceled and rumors are swirling that Coachella in Indio, California, which takes place on the same weekend, is being postponed.

A new date has yet to be announced, so watch this space for updates. If you have tickets, they will be honored for the new date. Ticketmaster will get in touch with ticketholders shortly.