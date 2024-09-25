Your guide to Boots in the Park music festival in Tempe with Jason Aldean

And the two-day event will feature some of the biggest names in country music. Boots in the Park will take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and 29, at Tempe Beach Park with headlining performances by multiplatinum recording artists Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett. Other artists scheduled to perform include Tracy Lawrence, Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Corey Kent and Ian Munsick.
According to its website, the twice-yearly music festival will also offer “line dancing, beer and craft cocktails, locally curated food vendors, art installations, beautiful AZ views and so much more.”
How much are tickets to Boots in Park? Where can you park in downtown Tempe? Here’s everything to know about the latest Boots in the Park music festival this weekend.
When is Boots in the Park 2024?
Boots in the Park is on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and 29. Gates open at noon each day and the festival goes until 10 p.m.
Where is Boots in the Park 2024?
Boots in the Park music festival will take place at Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe. The box office and entrance is located on the northwest corner of Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue.
How much is Boots in the Park 2024?
Boots in the Park tickets are available at bootsinthepark.com/tempe-tickets.
Single-day general admission is $149 per person (plus fees and taxes). Two-day general admission is $199 per person (plus fees and taxes).
Single-day VIP tickets are $299 per person (plus fees and taxes). Two-day VIP tickets are $399 per person (plus fees and taxes). Perks include an exclusive entrance, upfront stage access, a souvenir wristband and lanyard, access to a separate viewing area and VIP food vendors and bars, guest services and more.
Age limits
Boots in the Park is an all-ages event and kids 5 and under can get in free with a paid adult admission.
Boots in the Park Saturday schedule and lineup
Here’s who is playing the festival on Sept. 28:
- Noon, DJ Luwiss Lux
- 1 p.m., Redferrin
- 2 p.m., Ella Langley
- 3:30 p.m., Corey Kent
- 5 p.m., Trace Adkins
- 6:30 p.m., Riley Green
- 8:30 p.m., Thomas Rhett
Boots in the Park Sunday schedule and lineup
Here’s who is playing the festival on Sept. 28:
- Noon, DJ Luwiss Lux
- 1 p.m., Greylan James
- 2 p.m., Chayce Beckham
- 3:30 p.m., Jackson Dean
- 5 p.m., Ian Munsick
- 6:30 p.m., Jon Pardi
- 8:30 p.m., Jason Aldean
Does the light rail go to Tempe Beach Park?Yes. A Valley Metro Rail station is located a few blocks sound of Tempe. Fares are $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass. A schedule and other info is available here.
Where can I park?There is no parking available at Tempe Beach Park during the festival. Several parking structures and surface lots are within walking distance. The following spots will be available during the festival (prices vary):
- Hayden Ferry Lakeside Garage, 68E E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
- 201 S. Ash Garage, 201 S. Ash Ave., Tempe
- Tempe Beach Park Surface Lot, 250 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
- Marina Heights Garage: 300 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
Other activities
Listening to country tunes won't be the only at Boots in the Park. Lawn games, activations, art installations, photo ops and vendors are also planned. A line-dancing tent will provide space to scoot your boots across a wooden floor.
What to eat and drink
A lineup of food vendors will have a variety of food and drink options available for purchase. Full bars will be selling beer, wine and alcohol to patrons who are 21 and older.
Can I bring in water?
Empty plastic water bottles will be allowed. The festival is selling 20-ounce stainless steel branded water bottles for $20 each. You can buy them online or at the festival.
Boots in the Park bag policy
Boots in the Park will only allow clear bags no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches and small backpacks that aren’t larger than 12 inches by 8 inches by 4 inches.
What items are allowed at Boots in the Park?
Hats, sunglasses, sealed spray bottles of sunscreen, flags and banners, Standard-size beach towels that are approximately 30 inches by 60 inches, cigarettes and vaping devices, sealed and wrapped tampons, prescription medications in containers with info matching your ID, service animals and small umbrella-style strollers will all be allowed. Chairs are only allowed in designated VIP areas and must be purchased from the festival for $30.
What’s not allowed at Boots in the Park?
The following items are prohibited at Boots in the Park:
- Outside food or beverages
- Canteens of Camelbak-style water bladders
- Moshing, crowd surfing or stage diving.
- Professional recording equipment, photo, video or audio
- Wagons or strollers
- Umbrellas or blankets
- Drugs, Illegal substances or drug paraphernalia
- Frisbees
- Fireworks/explosives
- Glasses, cans, cups or coolers
- Stickers or flyers
- Weapons of any kind
- Drones
- Camelbaks
- Tents or canopies
- Laser pointers
- Pets of any kind except for trained service animals