Phoenix concert venue The Rebel Lounge offers 1-day $10 ticket sale

Phoenix concert venue The Rebel Lounge is turning 9 years old this week, and to celebrate, it's offering a special deal on tickets for most of its upcoming shows.The venue’s anniversary sale will run for one day only, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday. Fans can get tickets to any show currently announced at the venue for $9.99, with no added service fees.The sale only excludes a handful of events that are sold out. A limited quantity of tickets will be available for all events that are not sold out already.Earlier this year, The Rebel Lounge was awarded Best Venue Under 500 Capacity by Billboard in their list of the top music venues of 2024. It's owned by Stephen Chilton of concert promoter Pskyo Steve Presents and is located at 2303 E. Indian School Road.The full list of shows that qualify for the ticket promotion is below:May 21, Little Miss NastyMay 22, Cloud NothingsMay 23, Ghost Poetry ShowMay 24, Avi KaplanMay 25, CheekfaceMay 26, Angelo MooreMay 27, MarlomaMay 28, Cosmic PsychosMay 29, Mind’s EyeMay 30, Kottonmouth KingsMay 31, Guitar WolfJune 1, SCHPILTJune 1, Emo PrideJune 2, Sorry XJune 3, The JinsJune 4, Ghost Poetry SlamJune 5, Trauma RayJune 6, DikembeJune 7, Disclosure vs. Fred Again.June 8, WandJune 9, The GrogansJune 10, Lip CriticJune 11, WhoresJune 12, The Temple of Mercy / In A Darkened RoomJune 13, Save FerrisJune 14, Jason Boland & The StragglersJune 15, Death Cab For KaraokeJune 16, The High CurbsJune 17, Weapons of Mass CreationJune 18, Ghost Poetry SlamJune 19, Melt-BananaJune 20, GsoulJune 21, Noche de Verano Sin TiJune 22, Gimme Gimme DiscoJune 23, Hard Fast LoudJune 24, Singer-Songwriter ShowcaseJune 25, Fat NickJune 28, GAYC/DCJune 29, Destroy Rebuild Until God ShowsJune 30, Memories of Her’sJuly 2, Surely TempoJuly 3, TransvioletJuly 6, EmoNightPhxJuly 7, BlushingJuly 10, Kyle SmithJuly 11, Madilyn MeiJuly 12, FiddleheadJuly 13, The Hostage SituationJuly 14, SoftcultJuly 16, Ghost Poetry SlamJuly 20, EmoNightPhxJuly 30, Ghost Poetry SlamAug. 1, DadaAug. 2, Batter the DragAug. 4, VaishaliniAug. 6, Secret NumberAug. 8, Indigenous TakeoverAug. 15, GoatwhoreAug. 16, FuturisticAug. 29, Hot FreaksSept. 8, Flamingos in the TreesSept. 14, ZolitaSept. 17, Divide and DissolveSept. 18, The StewsSept. 22, TRAITRSSept. 26, King BuzzoOct. 13, AJ RafaelOct. 20, The Rare OccasionsOct. 23, Ruby WatersOct. 25, Kid Congo Powers & The Pink Monkey BirdsOct. 29, MakariOct. 30, Illuminati HottiesNov. 3, Acid Mothers TempleNov. 19, Tophouse