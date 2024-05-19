Phoenix concert venue The Rebel Lounge offers 1-day $10 ticket sale

Phoenix concert venue The Rebel Lounge is turning 9 years old this week, and to celebrate, it's offering a special deal on tickets for most of its upcoming shows.
The venue’s anniversary sale will run for one day only, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday. Fans can get tickets to any show currently announced at the venue for $9.99, with no added service fees.
The sale only excludes a handful of events that are sold out. A limited quantity of tickets will be available for all events that are not sold out already.
Earlier this year, The Rebel Lounge was awarded Best Venue Under 500 Capacity by Billboard in their list of the top music venues of 2024. It's owned by Stephen Chilton of concert promoter Pskyo Steve Presents and is located at 2303 E. Indian School Road.
The full list of shows that qualify for the ticket promotion is below:
May 21, Little Miss Nasty
May 22, Cloud Nothings
May 23, Ghost Poetry Show
May 24, Avi Kaplan
May 25, Cheekface
May 26, Angelo Moore
May 27, Marloma
May 28, Cosmic Psychos
May 29, Mind’s Eye
May 30, Kottonmouth Kings
May 31, Guitar Wolf
June 1, SCHPILT
June 1, Emo Pride
June 2, Sorry X
June 3, The Jins
June 4, Ghost Poetry Slam
June 5, Trauma Ray
June 6, Dikembe
June 7, Disclosure vs. Fred Again.
June 8, Wand
June 9, The Grogans
June 10, Lip Critic
June 11, Whores
June 12, The Temple of Mercy / In A Darkened Room
June 13, Save Ferris
June 14, Jason Boland & The Stragglers
June 15, Death Cab For Karaoke
June 16, The High Curbs
June 17, Weapons of Mass Creation
June 18, Ghost Poetry Slam
June 19, Melt-Banana
June 20, Gsoul
June 21, Noche de Verano Sin Ti
June 22, Gimme Gimme Disco
June 23, Hard Fast Loud
June 24, Singer-Songwriter Showcase
June 25, Fat Nick
June 28, GAYC/DC
June 29, Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows
June 30, Memories of Her’s
July 2, Surely Tempo
July 3, Transviolet
July 6, EmoNightPhx
July 7, Blushing
July 10, Kyle Smith
July 11, Madilyn Mei
July 12, Fiddlehead
July 13, The Hostage Situation
July 14, Softcult
July 16, Ghost Poetry Slam
July 20, EmoNightPhx
July 30, Ghost Poetry Slam
Aug. 1, Dada
Aug. 2, Batter the Drag
Aug. 4, Vaishalini
Aug. 6, Secret Number
Aug. 8, Indigenous Takeover
Aug. 15, Goatwhore
Aug. 16, Futuristic
Aug. 29, Hot Freaks
Sept. 8, Flamingos in the Trees
Sept. 14, Zolita
Sept. 17, Divide and Dissolve
Sept. 18, The Stews
Sept. 22, TRAITRS
Sept. 26, King Buzzo
Oct. 13, AJ Rafael
Oct. 20, The Rare Occasions
Oct. 23, Ruby Waters
Oct. 25, Kid Congo Powers & The Pink Monkey Birds
Oct. 29, Makari
Oct. 30, Illuminati Hotties
Nov. 3, Acid Mothers Temple
Nov. 19, Tophouse