New Phoenix EDM festival Better Together announces headliners

Arizona concert promoter Relentless Beats is giving local fans of blockbuster EDM events what they want most: another blockbuster EDM event.
Earlier this week, the company announced Better Together, a “vibrant new music festival” that will take place on Nov. 22 and 23 at Rawhide in Chandler.
Relentless Beats also revealed the high-profile DJs and producers that will headline the two-night outdoor event.
DJ legend Tiësto, the Netherlands-born trance/house producer and EDM godfather behind such hit tracks as 2013's "Red Lights" and 2014 "Wasted,” tops the lineup for Better Together.
Other big names scheduled to perform at the festival include Australian-born producer Fisher, British techno icon Carl Cox, DJ and rapper Kaytranada and deep house artist Black Coffee. EDM artists and acts Bonobo, Neil Frances and Disclosure will perform DJ sets.
Tickets for the Better Together music festival are available at wegobettertogether.com. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Prices start at $139 for general admission and $339 for VIP.