What’s the bag policy at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix?

What is the bag policy at Footprint Center?



Standard backpacks are not permitted inside the arena. Single-compartment drawstring bags, purses and diaper bags that have the appearance of a standard backpack and media backpacks are allowed as long as they meet the NBA bag-size requirements of 14” x 14” x 6”.

Banners must be flame-retardant, hand-held, and not cause disturbance to other guest.

Bottles, cans and coolers (sealed water bottles permitted but may be prohibited for select events. Children's items such as baby bottles, formula, etc. will be allowed

Professional cameras, video and recording devices, including Go Pros & Google glasses.

Fireworks

Illegal substances

Any item an arena deems, in its discretion, to be dangerous.

Laser pointers

Outside food and beverages

Whistles, horns, foghorns, airhorns, plastic horns (such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos) or other noise makers

Weapons of any kind, including knives of any size and mace/pepper spray

Computers and laptops.

Tablets that are 8” or smaller are allowed for sporting events, but prohibited during concerts/events.

Halloween-style masks cannot be worn upon entry and in concourses, but will be permitted when guest is in a seat

Selfie sticks

Drones

Offensive clothing or masks

Footprint Center hosts much more than Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns games. Just this week, the arena will play host to Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire on Thursday and Twenty One Pilots on FridayIf you're headed to any event at Footprint Center, here's what you need to know about the bag policy and what you can and can't bring to the venue.According to the stadium website, guests with any bag larger than 4″ x 6″ are required to be screened through the X-ray machines. Guests with no bags or clutches smaller than 4″ x 6″ can use the express entry lanes.What items are prohibited at Footprint Center?