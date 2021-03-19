Relentless Beats Announces a New Pod Concert, Plus More Phoenix Music News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Here’s a rundown of recent music news from the Valley’s music scene to wrap up the week, including info about Relentless Beats’ latest pod concert, show announcements by Dinosaur Jr. and Agent Orange, and a rescheduled date for Gladys Knight.

Relentless Beats Announces Disciple: A Pod Concert Experience



Local electronic dance music events company Relentless Beats has announced plans to stage another socially distanced outdoor concert at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler. The event, dubbed Disciple: A Pod Concert Experience, will take place on Thursday, April 1, on the venue’s Sonoran Lawn and feature performances by such DJs as Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, and Bandlez.

As with the company’s previous pod concerts, safety measures like mandatory mask usage and reduced capacity will be used. Groups of up to eight people can attend the event from within socially distanced 8-by-10-foot pods.

Disciple will be the 12th pod concert event that Relentless Beats has promoted since last October. It’s happening during the same weekend the company originally planned to put on its annual Phoenix Lights event, the multi-day extraterrestrial-themed EDM festival that Relentless Beats postponed last month.

Tickets for Disciple are available for $150 to $675 per pod. Gates will open at 7 p.m. and the event starts at 8 p.m. Early arrival is encouraged.

Scottsdale Jazz Festival Coming in April



After canceling last year’s events because of the pandemic, the Scottsdale and Chandler Jazz Festivals will return for 2021. Organizers have announced this year’s event is scheduled to take place at the Hotel Valley Ho, 6850 East Main Street in Scottsdale, on Friday, April 30, and coincide with International Jazz Day. Guitarist Mark Whitfield will headline the event and local musicians Nayo Jones, Jesse McGuire, and Neamen Lyles are also on the lineup. The festival runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Ticket info and other details are available here.

EXPAND Lou Barlow (left), J Mascis (center), and Murph (right) of Dinosaur Jr. Cara Totman

Agent Orange and Dinosaur Jr. Announce Valley Shows

A pair of legendary rock bands are planning to visit metro Phoenix venues within the next year. SoCal punk stalwarts Agent Orange will invade the Yucca Tap Room in Tempe on Wednesday, October 27. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $15. Meanwhile, renowned indie rock band Dinosaur Jr. announced dates for their fall and winter tour in support of their latest album, Sweep It Into Space, including a stop in the Valley. J Mascis and company will perform on Wednesday, February 23, at Crescent Ballroom. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $35 and are on sale now.

Gladys Knight Rescheduled for October

Local fans of Gladys Knight who have been waiting more than a year to see the Grammy-winning R&B songstress perform will have to be patient for a few more months. An upcoming Celebrity Theatre gig by the “Empress of Soul” on March 26 has moved to Sunday, October 17. It’s the third time the concert, which was originally supposed to happen last spring, has been rescheduled. Promoter Danny Zelisko Presents has announced that all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

Phoenix goth band Bella Lune. Bella Lune's Facebook

Bella Lune and PHXGoth.com Staging Virtual Festival

The members of Valley goth-rock band Bella Lune will put on a virtual festival on Saturday, April 24, in connection with local website PHXGoth.com. The free event, which starts at 1 p.m., will be livestreamed via YouTube with performances by several local goth/industrial acts – including Lycia, Audra, and Reaching For Shadows – as well as European-based bands like The Spiritual Bat, Dear Deer, Saigon Blue Rain, and The Wars. More info and the complete lineup can be found here.