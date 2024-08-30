13 unlikely Phoenix spots perfect for a dream concert

Burton Barr Central Library

Arizona State Route 51, north of Northern Ave.

click to enlarge Arizona Science Center has theater spaces that would be perfect for a concert. Courtesy of Arizona Science Center

Arizona Science Center



Landmark Tower

click to enlarge A shot of Tempe Town Lake. Martin Ely/CC BY 2.0/Flickr

Tempe Town Lake

Sunset Point Scenic Overlook

click to enlarge Poolside at the Hotel Valley Ho. Courtesy of Hotel Valley Ho

Hotel Valley Ho There are lots of great pools in the Phoenix Metro area, and yet few are as cool and elegant as the one at the Hotel Valley Ho. It's movie-level cool, and it always feels like stepping into midcentury Phoenix with just a pop or two of modern elegance/luxury. Any concert would have to take place poolside, but I'd sell an arm to see some floating setup to turn this pool into an old-school "Frankie & Annette" concert/movie shoot. And then when you're properly sauced from the show, just stumble across the deck for a quiet night's rest.

Old Phoenix Union High School Science Building

click to enlarge Mystery Castle would be a super-cool concert venue. Phoenix Police Department

Mystery Castle Here's another "potential" venue that's maybe even further off the beaten path (but never too far in the grand scheme of the Valley). But this one may be the most Phoenix-esque spot on the entire list. This "man-made monument to enduring love" dates back to the '40s, and is a patchwork of junk and stones. But in that, there’s some real humanity and emotion baked into every craggily rock, and it's a place of great power. A show could honor and tap into that, and add to the legacy of how this place stands for big ideas like love, loyalty, and community building. Plus, it's a little weird, and that's cool.

Christown Spectrum

click to enlarge The David and Gladys Wright House got new owners this year. Alison King

David and Gladys Wright House If you're looking for a space built by a true legend of architecture, there's the David & Gladys Wright House (5212 E. Exeter Blvd.). There's everything you'd want in a private concert venue: a solid view of Camelback Mountain, a shade garden, a plunge pool and even more wondrously nostalgic midcentury vibes. It's not just a piece of Frank Lloyd Wright's legacy but a testament to how buildings can be a nexus for art, nature and seemingly impossible geometry. Just think of the sheer levels of both cozy and cool a show from here could easily facilitate.

Glendale’s Circles of Time

Sahuaro Ranch Park

The Valley has heaps of great concert spots. No matter if you're seeing a local rock band at Rebel Lounge, or some pop star at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, there's something for everybody citywide.But what about a place that's not a venue? What if you could snap your fingers and hold a show somewhere weird, different and that's also some degree of novel and spellbinding? That's what this list is for — cherry-picking those locales that have brought out our inner fantasy promoter.Be it the top of a condo, or deep in some hall of learning, these never-going-to-happen-but-wouldn't-it-be-neat spots where just one show could prove life-altering for everyone in attendance. So, enjoy our selections, and maybe dream up some of your own that really tap into what makes this city so alive with possibilities.Heaps of concerts and festivals have taken place outside of Burton Barr proper, but just think of the sheer possibilities within its hallowed halls. Right in front of those giant elevators, echoing all the way up to the fifth floor. Or, positioned in front of the giant fifth-floor window facing the entirety of Hance Park. Sure, libraries are quiet places, but Burton Barr could just as easily be a haven for some deeply moving experience regardless of the chosen musical genre. Heck, even just standing in the stacks for in a silent disco could be a truly transcendent moment.For anyone driving south on the 51, there's a large hill or mound just north of Northern Avenue that would be the absolutely perfect spot for an impromptu concert. There's absolutely an inherent level of danger, and it;d be just an all-around logistical nightmare to organize, but you'd get to experience music in the desert with a staggering view of downtown Phoenix. What better way to capture the essence of Phoenix than in such a place that's very much this vital thoroughfare for our city. And even if it's just a one-time miracle of planning, it'd be a show for the ages.Just as with Burton Barr, the Arizona Science Center's entire campus is packed with a plethora of impromptu concert spots. The front is perhaps the most obvious choice, and it carries with it a sense of ambiance or elegance. Then, of course, there's the Dorrance Planetarium, and how could you deny a place with its own built in laser light show? Heck, even something out in front of the many exhibits or a random hallway would be the perfect blend of nostalgia and novelty. Also, you can write it off as another experiment in the name of science.If you live/have lived in Uptown Phoenix at all, then Landmark Tower is sort of an architectural lingua franca. It's robust midcentury vibes almost define the specific energy and joy of the area, and seeing a concert atop its narrow roof would lend some real "Beatles' show atop the Apple Corps building" vibes. Again, it's all about both the danger factor as well as turning these landmarks into something new for the culture. Maybe some resident opens their doors for an intimate show — living in this building almost demands that level of cool.Thanks to various local and national fests, Tempe Town Lake has been a place for great music over the years. But there's far more real estate that demands even more shows. The obvious one is, yet again, a floating show for all to see. (If we're not using our lakes for rock music, then what are we doing?) But there's also some random spot on the shore, or making use of the proximity to the Phoenix Zoo and the ASU Art Museum — perfect for one-day festivals beyond just Innings. The point is, the Lake's a hub for a reason, and it's got way more to offer music fans.Is the Sunset Point Scenic Overlook pushing the definition of "local"? Absolutely. But you can get there (on a good day) in 40-ish minutes, and the beauty and splendor it presents its more than worth that quarter tank of gas or whatever. There's almost no explanation needed, and if you've ever gotten a chance to see a sunrise or sunset from here, then you know that there's few spots more awe-inspiring and thought-provoking. There's so much beauty in a place like this, and it'd be nice for artists to get creative and make music in a place that brings out the zen poet in each of us.The building on 550 E. Van Buren St. once belonged to the Phoenix Union High School District but is now part of the University of Arizona's downtown medical campus. Either way, it's hallowed school ground that demands a concert be held either in or outside of its halls of learning. It's not about making schools cooler somehow (OK, maybe a little), but rather about blending art and history, past and present into this open and exciting experience that we can all share together. Plus, those sturdy buildings are made for containing cacophonous noise and chaos.Those of us who were here in the '90s might recall a different side of Christown Spectrum — one that had lots of giant windows and massive indoor palm trees and a distinctly '60s vibe. While we can't turn that place into a raucous show, the current bland, wholly sterilized look of Spectrum demands a little noise and chaos to shake things up. If no one goes to malls that much anymore, there's no better way to make use of these spaces than sharing the joy of live music. Plus, a post-show stop at the Bamboo Asian Kitchen would be a must.Admittedly, the "Circles of Time" aren't as scenic or initially exciting as some possible "venues" on the list. However, there's something novel about this art installation on the northwest corner of Myrtle and Grand avenues in downtown Glendale. It's a quiet place where history is to be taken in slowly, and where you can reflect on the many lives that have called the West Valley home. A concert, then, would be an excellent way to honor and tap into those energies, and to make people part of that ongoing story. It's about context and history and exploring it collectively through the magic of great art.There's a reason this is called the "crown jewel of Glendale's park system." There's the history of the old ranch buildings, rows and rows of flowers and other vegetation and even some gorgeous peacocks strutting the grounds. It's practically made for some avant-garde musical experience, or even just something quaint and intimate like an acoustic show. Heck, there's enough space and general natural beauty to turn this whole spot into a kind of local Coachella or something. There's a solid blend of rustic and romantic at the ranch, and few other destinations could achieve its sheer charm.