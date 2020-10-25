Checking in with Metro Phoenix's Struggling Music Venues

"In February, everyone I know was projecting their best year ever," says Stephen Chilton, who runs Psyko Steve Presents and The Rebel Lounge. "Everyone I know had more shows on sale, had better ticket sales, and more artists were on tour. Things really were in a great place."

In its early months, 2020 was shaping up to be a massive year for venues nationwide, and that rang especially true for those across the Valley.

If nothing else, COVID-19 has been a profound lesson in the delicacy of life. Institutions, people, and ideas that we thought of as untouchable have broken down to some extent this year. There's likely no better example of this then the live music industry, a dynamic part of any city's local cultural and economic infrastructure.

Now, promoters and venue owners are having to redefine success amid a global pandemic.

"There's a venue that was covered in the news in Nashville that had said their goal is to only lose $15,000 a month," says Rev. Moose, the executive director of the National Independent Venue Association. "Can you imagine having that ability where, through T-shirt sales or streams, you'd be pretty pumped if you only lose $15,000 a month?"

This isn't just a mere crunch, either; countless venues are staring down a massive existential crisis.

"The repercussions of this is that we're on the precipice of losing 90 percent of the country's independent venues and promoters," Moose says. "NIVA alone has nearly 3,000 members, and so 2,700 venues and promoters will never exist again."

Luckily, there's possible help on the horizon: the Save our Stages Act. Introduced this summer by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and John Cornyn (R-TX), SOSA would provide $15 billion (originally $10 billion) to independently-owned venues across America. SOSA, which passed the House of Representatives on October 1, would provide grants up to $12 million for expenses like mortgages and capital expenditures (per Playbill),

NIVA has been a major proponent of SOSA, working to raise awareness as the bill gains momentum.

"We have a significant amount of support through Congress to both the House and the Senate," Moose says. "It's just a matter of getting this to pass through and having everybody sign off on it." In the Senate, SOSA is bundled as part of a "smaller" relief effort, the $370 billion Heroes Small Business Lifeline Act.

EXPAND Paper Foxes perform at Marquee Theatre in July 2018. Jordyn Carias

But as with other forms of assistance, SOSA's become another casualty of partisan politics.

"I was told that Save our Stages was on the green side for both sides until Trump squashed it," says Tom LaPenna, who operates Lucky Man Presents and the Marquee Theatre. "So we are cautiously optimistic."

Trump had halted the latest COVID relief negotiations in early October before vowing to revisit talks following the election, according to the Associated Press

The problem goes beyond a slow-moving political machine: Live music is more complex than some other sectors, with different logistical concerns and core expenses.

"[Live venues] had not just had the usual costs that come with continuing to keep a business in existence without being able to make money, but they're consistently spending money in addition to the rent, on mortgage, utility bills, insurance, etc.," Moose says.

He adds that any forms of assistance, including PPP loans, aren't always the best fit.

"A lot of the programs are payroll-intensive," Moose says. "But for this specific business model, the bulk of the cost is not necessarily payroll, but you're talking about rent and mortgages or high insurance premiums. We're talking about a program that has really good intentions, but just isn't appropriate for this specific business model."

Some venue owners/operators have had to actually educate those responsible for overseeing relief efforts.

"With NIVA, on the national stage initially, it was educating politicians about why venues are different," says Brannon Kleinlein, who owns Last Exit Live. "Because a lot of times they think, 'Okay, you're a venue, so you're a bar. We've done stuff for bars.' But they don't understand it's not the same thing, and how tours are booked in advance. There definitely hasn't been enough of that on a local level."

LaPenna has experienced similar issues with our own local government and representatives.

"It may have been [U.S. Representative Greg] Stanton, and this is from his office, but they said, 'Once it gets on the floor, then I'll support it.' That was like a slap in the face," he says. "At the state level, with [Governor Doug] Ducey and [U.S. Senator Martha] McSally and Stanton, I've sent multiple letters. For the most part, I got a form letter back like no one read them."

It's especially confounding because, as Kleinlein noted, "there have been some states that have successfully done this." As WQOW.com reported in early October, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced $100 million in recovery spending, with $15 million earmarked for live music and performance venues.

EXPAND PUP played The Van Buren in February 2020. James Deak

Like their national counterparts, owners and promoters across Phoenix have faced unheralded challenges. Bob Corritore, who owns and operates The Rhythm Room, says he hasn't paid his electrical bill in several months. (Fortunately, companies like APS are working with him and other owners.) Charlie Levy, who runs Stateside Presents and operates Crescent Ballroom and The Van Buren, says they've "pretty much been in hibernation mode since March, just sort of waiting it out until the right time to reopen."

Regardless of their respective status, these owners are having to address larger questions about the immediate future.

"I'm talking to venues every day that are deciding how much longer they can go without aid," Chilton says. "Do I sell my car? Do I mortgage my house? Do I empty out my savings?" LaPenna says he's kept the lights on thanks to funds "directly from Tom LaPenna Inc."

The issue is that finances have always been tenuous for venues. As Moose explains, "I don't think a responsible answer is to say, 'Well, take a loan.' Because these are thinly profitable businesses to begin with." Kleinlein, meanwhile, noted that most venues "live month to month, just like a lot of other people do."

Any money these venues have generated as of late, like from livestreams, is generally minimal.

"All of that is pennies on the dollar," Chilton says. "That is not a business model and it is not a real revenue stream. It's a way to stay engaged with your fan base, and to keep your social media active." Levy says they've largely avoided streams, though "doors are open for bands and artists that want to come in for a good cause."

If there's any point of pride in all of this (aside from helping staff and local artists), many venues closed of their own accord, even as other industries or individual businesses held out for as long as possible.

"We don't want to hurt anyone, and it's very counterintuitive to what we do," Corritore says. "We have a real social contract to protect people. Being open during a pandemic would be against our mission statement."

Chilton says that venues are unique in that "a lot of other businesses, it's not that they don't care; it's more that they don't have to," referencing security and other logistics. That means it's especially trying to remain closed for public safety when some businesses seemingly flounder their opportunities.

"Any restaurant, whether it's Chili's or Outback or Morton's The Steakhouse, you still got 50 to 100 people in the room without masks on," LaPenna says. "How is that better than me having ... 20 percent of capacity to allow the social distancing?"

The hope, though, is that fans remember the owners' commitment to public safety. LaPenna says that the majority of ticketholders at Marquee have yet to request refunds. Kleinlein, meanwhile, is constantly receiving notes of encouragement from local music fans.

"Someone will send us something to our Facebook or Instagram," he says. "They'll say, 'Hey, just want to let you know, we're thinking about you and we miss you guys and we can't wait to come back for shows. We hope you're doing okay.'"

Oftentimes, that's been enough to remain positive as venues plot their eventual reopening. While there's no saying when they'll get the go-ahead, or even what that might look like, each venue has its own outlook.

EXPAND The jam-packed crowd at 2019's M3F. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Both Chilton and Kleinlein highlighted the possible difficulties of diminished capacity from a logistical and economic standpoint; as such, they might wait until they're allowed 100 percent occupancy. (Chilton's Rebel Lounge reopened on October 24, but only as a socially distant bar/coffee shop.)

Corritore says it would take time for The Rhythm Room to get going again as it raises much-needed capital. Kleinlein says Last Exit Live could be ready within a week, with the biggest issue being "inventory" (read: liquor). Levy and Stateside, meanwhile, have abandoned earlier game plans to "see what happens. I'm not smart enough to make any predictions."