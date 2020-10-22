A New Coffee Bar Opens in The Rebel Lounge This Saturday

A Peoria craft coffee shop and a Phoenix music venue will merge this Saturday, October 24, when the Rebel Lounge reopens as Reap & Sow Coffee Bar, a hyper-local coffee shop and bar. The plan is for live music to also return, though at a much later date.

The new lounge will be overseen by Luke Bentley and Lance Linderman, owners of Driftwood Coffee, a recent Best of Phoenix winner.

Food and beverage operations will be overseen by Luke Bentley and Lance Linderman (pictured) — owners of Driftwood Coffee in Peoria. Charles Barth

The alliance between the Driftwood dudes and The Rebel Lounge’s owner Stephen Chilton (a.k.a. local music promoter Psyko Steve) isn't total happenstance. Many involved in the local music scene during the go-go aughts might remember screamo outfit DeSole, of which Linderman was a member.

“I spent several years promoting and touring with Lance’s old band DeSole. After they disbanded, we stayed close friends,” Chilton says in a press release. “Lance, Luke, and I had talked about this idea of opening a new Driftwood location during the day inside Rebel for a few years, and now with the pandemic looking like it could last a long time, it seems like the perfect time to start that project. It will be great to work with him again after all these years.”

Starting at 7 a.m. this Saturday, Reap & Sow will serve coffee and pastries. That’s also when patrons can check out the slight remodel the music venue has completed in order to lounge up the joint, including new furniture, photography and art on the walls, and skylights for some sun.

The lounge will also serve craft cocktails during all business hours. Charles Barth

The place will switch to bar mode in the evenings, serving specialty cocktails with the same craft spirit we’ve come to know from Driftwood, until 10 p.m. (Coffee, food, and drink offerings will be served during all operating hours.)

“Coming from Peoria (which we love), the only thing that sounds better to us than opening a second location in Phoenix is opening a second location inside The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix,” Linderman says. “We feel extremely lucky and honored to join forces with Steve and his team in re-opening the Rebel lounge. The personal history I have to the space and with Steve made coming here a no-brainer.”

Inside patrons can also expect socially distant tables, masks, and more new safety precautions.

For additional information, see The Rebel Lounge’s website.