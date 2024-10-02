 PhxArt Amplified music and art event will return in January | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

PhxArt Amplified music and art event will return in January

Phoenix Art Museum's annual event will include lots of musical performances, visual art, vendors and hands-on activities.
October 2, 2024
The Maya Spectra performs during the second annual PhxArt Amplified event.
The Maya Spectra performs during the second annual PhxArt Amplified event. Benjamin Leatherman
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Phoenix Art Museum will host the fourth annual PhxArt Amplified event on Jan. 25, 2025.

The headliners of the all-day, all-ages art and music experience is Mexican band Daniel, Me Estás Matando. The self-described "boleroglam" group is characterized by "romantic lyrics, sweet caramelized voices and electro glamor." Their NPR Tiny Desk Concert aired in September.

“We are excited for the return of PhxArt AmplifiedVol. 4,” Jeremy Mikolajczak, the Sybil Harrington Director and CEO of Phoenix Art Museum, said in a press release on Wednesday. “This year’s lineup of musicians and artists promises to be another outstanding showcase of diverse acts from across our region and beyond. We are deeply grateful to our presenting sponsor, Men’s Arts Council, as well as our many community partners, whose support of events like Amplified allow Phoenix Art Museum to create unique opportunities for audiences of all ages to experience live music and soundscapes within the backdrop of amazing visual art.”

Amplified Vol. 4 will feature three performance stages, including a special stage and activation from La Campesina 101.9. Attendees can also enjoy outdoor visual-art installations, food vendors and hands-on art programming in a festive environment. The event will kick off with a special performance by the Phoenix Symphony in the Dorrance Sculpture Garden; the full list of musical acts and artists will be provided at a later date and will include genres such as Afrobeat/dancehall, ambient, experimental, R&B and indie rock.

“This event always brings together the community for a day of fun, music and art," Art Harding, Men's Arts Council board president, said in the announcement “It’s a popular event because the community gets to experience all the museum has to offer. It draws diverse artists and musicians from Arizona, Mexico and across the Southwest region. This is an outstanding event and one we always look forward to being a part of, in support of Phoenix Art Museum and our larger community.”

The event runs noon to 10 p.m. on Jan. 25. Early-bird pricing will continue through Oct. 19; discounted tickets are $40 general admission, $30 seniors, $10 ages 6 to 17; and free for children 5 and under. Cost for Phoenix Art Museum members is $20 or free for children ages 17 and under.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Then and Now: 25 legendary Scottsdale bars and nightclubs

Nightlife

Then and Now: 25 legendary Scottsdale bars and nightclubs

By Benjamin Leatherman
Rockers Citizen Soldier return to Phoenix on World Mental Health Day

Concert Previews

Rockers Citizen Soldier return to Phoenix on World Mental Health Day

By Kelly Walsh
Kacey Musgraves dazzled the crowd during Sept. 27 Glendale show

Concert Reviews

Kacey Musgraves dazzled the crowd during Sept. 27 Glendale show

By Neil Schwartz
Teddy Swims' tour to stop in Phoenix in summer 2025

Just Announced

Teddy Swims' tour to stop in Phoenix in summer 2025

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation