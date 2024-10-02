PhxArt Amplified music and art event will return in January

Phoenix Art Museum will host the fourth annual PhxArt Amplified event on Jan. 25, 2025.
The headliners of the all-day, all-ages art and music experience is Mexican band Daniel, Me Estás Matando. The self-described "boleroglam" group is characterized by "romantic lyrics, sweet caramelized voices and electro glamor." Their NPR Tiny Desk Concert aired in September.
“We are excited for the return of PhxArt AmplifiedVol. 4,” Jeremy Mikolajczak, the Sybil Harrington Director and CEO of Phoenix Art Museum, said in a press release on Wednesday. “This year’s lineup of musicians and artists promises to be another outstanding showcase of diverse acts from across our region and beyond. We are deeply grateful to our presenting sponsor, Men’s Arts Council, as well as our many community partners, whose support of events like Amplified allow Phoenix Art Museum to create unique opportunities for audiences of all ages to experience live music and soundscapes within the backdrop of amazing visual art.”
Amplified Vol. 4 will feature three performance stages, including a special stage and activation from La Campesina 101.9. Attendees can also enjoy outdoor visual-art installations, food vendors and hands-on art programming in a festive environment. The event will kick off with a special performance by the Phoenix Symphony in the Dorrance Sculpture Garden; the full list of musical acts and artists will be provided at a later date and will include genres such as Afrobeat/dancehall, ambient, experimental, R&B and indie rock.
“This event always brings together the community for a day of fun, music and art," Art Harding, Men's Arts Council board president, said in the announcement “It’s a popular event because the community gets to experience all the museum has to offer. It draws diverse artists and musicians from Arizona, Mexico and across the Southwest region. This is an outstanding event and one we always look forward to being a part of, in support of Phoenix Art Museum and our larger community.”
The event runs noon to 10 p.m. on Jan. 25. Early-bird pricing will continue through Oct. 19; discounted tickets are $40 general admission, $30 seniors, $10 ages 6 to 17; and free for children 5 and under. Cost for Phoenix Art Museum members is $20 or free for children ages 17 and under.