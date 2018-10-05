Playboi Carti Renames City of Tempe in Tour Announcement

We're only just beginning to understand the transformational effect SoundCloud rap is having on the English language. The bizarre, amusing, and sometimes concerning ways in which today's rappers are changing the words we use every day is simply astounding to witness. Case in point: This is how Playboi Carti announced his tour. Except for quotation marks, we have not edited it:

"*NEON !TOUR 2018 XvDIELIT ! *%

US TOUR ^*! 2018"

Remarkable.

Anyway, the "NEON !TOUR 2018" includes an Arizona date, but hold on, it appears it will be held at the Marquee Theatre in "Temple." Well, Tempe folks, guess what? Your city's name now has an "L" in it. It's named Temple now. Carti changed it. It's not a typo, he's actually changing our language. He's like the Shimmer in Annihilation but he's changing English instead of DNA. It is both beautiful and terrifying to behold, isn't it?

Carti began his rap career as a member of Awful Records, the iconoclastic Atlanta alt-rap collective headed by Father and featuring talents such as Abra, Key!, and iLoveMakonnen. He began gaining clout in the wider hip-hop world thanks to SoundCloud tracks such as "Broke Boi" and "Don't Tell Nobody." Last year, he released his self-titled mixtape, featuring the hit "Magnolia," a star-making song for both Carti and producer Pi'erre Bourne that made Bourne's production tag – "Yo Pierre, you wanna come out here?" – an instant sign that the DJ is about to drop a slapper into the mix. Carti also made it onto last year's XXL Freshman List, where he freestyled with the late XXXtentacion, and earned features on the like's of A$AP Mob's "RAF" and Lana Del Rey's "Summer Bummer."

Carti's latest project is this year's album Die Lit, which furthers his style of elastic, language-defying, adlib-filled rap and perfectly articulates the seemingly-disparate Millennial/Gen-Z desires to both die and get lit. It also features appearances by Young Thug, Skepta, Nicki Minaj, Bryson Tiller, Travis Scott, and of course Carti's best friend in the whole wide world Lil Uzi Vert. Pi'erre Bourne returns as executive producer.

Carti will come to the Marquee Theatre on Sunday, November 11. You can find the entire tour schedule below in both an eye-destroying poster and a legible format.

Playboy Carti U.S. Tour

November 6 – Seattle WA – Showbox SoDo

November 8 – Portland OR – Roseland Theater

November 9 – Rohnert Park CA – SOMO

November 11 – Temple AZ – Marquee Theatre

November 12 – Albuquerque NM – El Rey Theater

November 15 – Chicago IL – Aragon Ballroom

November 16 – Indianapolis IN – Egyptian Room

November 17 – Asheville NC – The Orange Peel

November 19 – Tampa FL – The Ritz Ybor

November 20 – Orlando FL – The Beacham

November 21 – Miami Beach FL – Fillmore Miami Beach

November 23 – Myrtle Beach SC – House of Blues

November 24 – Charlotte NC – Fillmore Charlotte

November 25 – Nashville TN – Marathon Music Works

November 28 – Rochester NY – Main Street Armory

November 29 – Worchester MA – The Palladium

November 30 – Montclair NJ – The Wellmont Theater

December 1 – Montreal QC – Mtelus

December 3 – Toronto ON – Rebel

December 20 – Oklahoma City OK – Chevy Bricktown Events Center

December 21 – Dallas TX – South Side Ballroom

December 22 – Houston TX – Revention Music Hall

Playboy Carti. 8 p.m. Sunday, November 11, at the Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe; 480-829-0607; marqueetheatreaz.com.