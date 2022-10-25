Two Playlists for Arizona's Governor Candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs

In our neck of the woods, that means we've got an important race pitting Katie Hobbs, a bastion for decency and politics as usual (for better and worse), and Kari Lake, a local news anchor turned alt-right politician/troll. And the winner of this could have a massive effect on Arizona's very soul.
So, who's going to win, and how should you cast your vote? For just such guidance, you need only turn to these playlists we've assembled for each candidate. Both are packed with songs that define and encapsulate their respective campaigns and the kind of governor they just may prove to be.
No matter what, it's just more proof of the one thing that never changes about elections: They're important and bloody, but we can get through 'em with a little satirical horseplay.
Katie Hobbs: 'Old-School Fighting Spirit'
Queen, 'Princes of the Universe'There are few more glorious and triumphant songs than this Queen single originally written for the Highlander soundtrack. It's got all the pomp and regalia of the band's legendary catalog — albeit with a dash more cheesiness thanks to those '80s action movie vibes. Plus, it's got some of the best Freddie Mercury harmonies this side of "Bohemian Rhapsody." All told, it's the nearly perfect soundtrack to psyching yourself out for a battle with a thick-headed barbarian better left in the mostly distant past. Hmmm, does that somehow make it a little too on the nose?
The Fray, 'How to Save a Life'There wasn't a sitcom in the mid-2000s that, at some point or another, didn’t feature this extra-saccharine pop song. Is it overwhelmingly twee and hackneyed to the point of being almost physically painful? You got it. But does that make it a poor choice for a hype-centric playlist? Not at all, especially when you factor in the idea of how desperate and maddening things feel nowadays — like we're in our very own bad soap opera. It's only at this moment in time, then, that this song becomes an anthem for saving the world — or at the very least, the future of our fair and lovely fair state. Embrace the cheese.
Authority Zero, 'Mesa Town'Sure, there are heaps of songs about Arizona in general. (We even included an Eagles song here that isn't "Take It Easy," no matter how much of a crime that is.) But "Mesa Town" by local boys Authority Zero doesn't get nearly enough credit. Admittedly, it's just some wholly undescriptive lines about Mesa proper, and then plenty of chanting "whoa whoa yeah yeah." As such, this one's almost entirely about the energy, and if you're going to lead this state, you've got to know how to tap into the mix of machismo and community. That, and where to buy the best breakfast tacos, of course.
Juice WORLD, 'Already Dead'Maybe this isn't the best song title for a so-called celebratory playlist. (Especially when Juice WRLD himself died at just 21 years old in late 2019.) But the Chicago rapper was a genius at exploring his own personal and mental struggles across his catalog, and this song especially, from the great Fighting Demons record, does a stellar job of balancing both the light and the dark, the gritty and the optimistic. It's ultimately a song about fighting through the pain of it all for the sake of others, and that's the kind of life lesson and deep insight any great leader should have.
Joe Esposito, 'You're The Best Around'Those readers born before, say, 1992 may recognize this song from the Karate Kid soundtrack. And while a lot of people pass it off as just another hokey relic from a very cheesy part of an extra-cheesy decade, the song itself is so much more. It's not just about winning and overcoming the odds; it's just as much about recognizing and accepting that getting beaten down has its own lessons, and the real winners aren't afraid to scrap. Maybe the governor's race hasn't been as much of a street fight as we'd hoped, but there's no reason that we can't have the right music for the occasion.
Eagles, 'Take It to the Limit'Oh, hey, it's that aforementioned Eagles song — and still not the one about our own fair Winslow, Arizona. And, sure, that standout anthem would be a great fit and a powerful reminder of what makes our state unique and all its corresponding charm and glories. But this 1975 jam is about always pushing yourself and continually finding new limits on that next grand horizon. That feels like the kind of anthem the Hobbs administration should celebrate: This state is wonderful because it tries to get continually better, and regardless of the actual outcome, that's a spirit worth commemorating.
DJ Khaled, 'All I Do Is Win'Of all the songs on this specific playlist, this one's clearly the biggest "duh" inclusion. Since its release in February 2010, it's been a simple but effective anthem for celebrating one's own profound accomplishments and general sense of awesomeness. So, to that end, its inclusion is an obvious way to play into the sense of populism — something that feels essential to the Hobbs campaign. However, there's a surprising amount of nuance and context to be found, and in that way, the song feels more varied than just another jock jam (or campaign?) For that alone, it's a true standout — and that's not even mentioning all that bass.
Stan Bush, 'The Touch'For some as-yet-unknown reason, here's another extra, extra-cheesy song from the 1980s. This one, though, was featured prominently in the 1986 animated Transformers film, which makes it a true relic. If an association with giant transforming robots isn't enough to include it on every playlist ever, the actual song is the peak of '80s songwriting majesty, equal parts sugary power ballad and uplifting anthem about the power of self-belief. What is it about the Hobbs campaign that just feels perfect for these very specific kinds of rock songs? Who knows, but they're equally perfect for also practicing your air guitar.
Cyndi Lauper, 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'Is Katie Hobbs a principled candidate? Mostly yes, and that's why people have gravitated toward her. (And also, her opponent is eight kinds of bonkers.) Does she always need to be so poised? No way. Lake is such a unique (again, totally bonkers) opponent that you can let loose a little and maybe sling a little mud — without getting dirty yourself, of course. To that extent, this is a truly universal pop-rock jam for having a little fun with yourself and the world, and let's hope its overtly catchy vibes can be a reminder that making things a little more light and breezy never hurt anyone (aside from your silly political candidate, of course).
Rachel Platten, 'Fight Song'If there's been a consistent theme of this specific playlist, it's been that embracing the cheesiness of life can be a good thing. It just feels like the right kind of overarching vibe or aesthetic for the more straitlaced campaign run by Hobbs. And this song clearly brings the cheese and then some, as it's another sitcom-friendly ditty about believing in yourself and fighting for your dreams. But all of that doesn't make it any less effective, and the song itself does actually bring those goosebumps thanks to some solid lyricism. Politics are a fight, after all, and you can still keep your poise and get a little bloodthirsty to boot.
Kari Lake: 'Songs for Extreme Positions'