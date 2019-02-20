NJOMZA, Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" Co-Writer, Steps Into the Spotlight

You know that thing when you learn a new word and then begin to hear it everywhere you go? That’s a bit how it’s like listening to NJOMZA for the first time. If you aren’t yet familiar, Njomza Vitia is one of pop’s best-kept secrets, writing for Ariana Grande and singing on tracks for Mac Miller and Skrillex, among many others. But this year, it’s time for the singer and songwriter to finally make a name for herself, and she’s doing so on her first-ever North American headline run in support of new release, Vacation.

NJOMZA spent the middle part of the decade amassing a sizable musical footprint. Prior to her move to L.A., Vitia landed on records with Midwest rappers like Dizzy Wright and left-field electronic acts like Tennyson and Two Fresh. Living in Chicago put her in touch with SaveMoney, the Chicago hip-hop collective at one time encompassing Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Joey Purp, and Towkio, on whose 2018 LP WWW. Vitia would make an appearance. Perhaps the most important connection Vitia made early was with Mac Miller, who put down a guest verse on her early mixtape Gold Lion. Later, Miller signed NJOMZA to his own Remember Music label after she appeared on The Divine Feminine track “Planet God Damn.” NJOMZA’s 2017 EP, Sad For You, marked the label’s first release.