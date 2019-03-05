Queer Artist LP Will Give The Van Buren Heart to Mouth

LP will play The Van Buren this week in support of her album Heart to Mouth .

Acclaimed queer singer-songwriter LP will be making her Arizona debut in support of her recent 2018 album, Heart to Mouth, on Wednesday, March 6 at The Van Buren. Armed with smooth pop riffs that highlight her controlled, raspy vocals, LP will be delivering an emotional, no-holds-barred set for Arizona fans who have yet to catch the blunt honesty of her lyrics in person.

Long Island native Laura Pergolizzi, a.k.a. LP, first established herself as a featured guest on a bonus track from Cracker’s 1998 Gentleman's Blues album before adopting her stage name and releasing her 2001 debut studio album, Heart Shaped Scar. As a songwriter for other artists, LP boasts a long resume: Cher, The Veronicas, The Backstreet Boys, Hitomi, Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, and even former reality TV star Heidi Montag are some of the artists she's worked with.

Although she’s been the “indie darling” of queer and underground communities, Pergolizzi proved herself years ago with critically acclaimed albums like 2002’s Suburban Sprawl and Alcohol and 2014’s Forever For Now before breaking through into the global mainstream with 2016’s Lost On You. The 2015 title track lead single hit number one in multiple European countries, but only managed to make a splash stateside on the U.S. rock charts.