Kristina Moore On Summer Dread and kolezanka’s New EP

“The desert and its resilience, its need-not-of-anyone… I feel like it’s a part of me,” Kristina Moore says. Listening to the music she makes as kolezanka (a Polish word that can mean either friend or colleague), you can hear the desert playing through her. Her ghostly music feels nocturnal, expansive and sparse, like the Arizona desert at midnight.

The singer is in a reflective, almost-nostalgic mood: She’ll be moving from the Valley in just four weeks to join her other band, Triathalon, in New York. New York’s gain is our loss: Moore’s kolezanka is one of the most distinctive and bewitching groups in the Valley’s music scene.

While Moore is the voice and writer of kolezanka’s songs, the core of the group is a trio: Moore, Winter Calkins, and Ark Calkins. Their chemistry as a group is on full display in the group’s 2017 full-length, Vessel. A spectral, lovely record, Vessel uses subtle percussion (ticking away like the kind of primitive click tracks you’d hear on Young Marble Giants songs), Moore’s limber voice, and guitars and electronics that weave through the tracks with atmospheric, dreamy flourishes. At times, it feels like a long-lost classic slowcore album. The songs on Vessel are full of vivid imagery: charging ghosts, hooks caught in mouths, out-of-control cars. It’s helium balloon music: airy, floating, and liable to pull you up into the stratosphere with it if you don’t let go of the string.