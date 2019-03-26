Robyn Hitchcock: 'These Songs Are My Memoir. This Show Is My Life'

This year marks the 40th anniversary of The Soft Boys’ debut record, A Can of Bees. If the record is unfamiliar to you, that’s understandable — they were a relatively short-lived band hailing from Cambridge, England, and their second LP, 1980’s Underwater Moonlight, is more popular anyway. You may be more familiar with their leader, renowned singer-songwriter Robyn Hitchcock.

While The Soft Boys’ legacy is something that music fans will continue to discover, Hitchcock, who turned 66 years old on March 3 and currently calls Nashville, Tennessee, home, has continued to carve out a sizable niche in the world of psychedelic rock as a solo artist and member of several other projects over the last four decades. Currently on tour with just an acoustic guitar, Hitchcock was kind enough to chat about A Can of Bees and what fans can expect from his upcoming show at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM).

Phoenix New Times: A Can of Bees is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. What are your thoughts as you reflect on this record?

Robyn Hitchcock: A Can of Bees — what furious bees they were! I haven’t listened to that in its entirety for decades. I think the most successful pieces are “Do The Chisel” and “Leppo and The Jooves.” We hadn’t recorded them before so they were fresh. Some of the other songs were getting stale. We’d tried them in so many studios previously. It was not a happy period, or a happy group of people. We were uncomfortable with ourselves, and with each other. But the tensions — unspoken, unvoiced — between us all resulted in some very intense music. My compositions then were still experimental. I was just about to finally write some decent songs, after a decade’s apprenticeship.