Liz Phair Isn't Afraid to Be Girly

In the pantheon of rock ’n’ roll songwriters, Liz Phair is Athena and Aphrodite combined. Her songs are suffused with wit and world-weary wisdom; they’re also full of desire, passion, and doubt. She’s the kind of songwriter who’s confident and skilled enough to question herself in her own songs, like the way she drawls, “I want all that stupid old shit / Letters and sodas” on “Fuck and Run.” Indie rock and pop music are full of songs that hoist L-O-V-E up on a pedestal. It’s rare that someone has the self-awareness to confess that yeah, all this love stuff is pretty trite and rote but who doesn’t want letters and sodas?

Give a close listen to Phair’s first three albums and they build a strong case for her inclusion on a Mount Rushmore for songwriters. Exile in Guyville (1993) by itself is enough to get her face chiseled up there: 18 songs full of effortless hooks, Phair’s low-key vocals (alternating with ease from sneer to croon), and cutting lyrics dissecting boy’s clubs, dating, divorce, sex, and herself.

While follow-ups Whip-Smart (1994) and Whitechocolatespaceegg (1998) aren’t as front-to-back perfect as Guyville, they’re both jam-packed with brilliant songs. None of the songs on those first three LPs would have sounded right at home on pop radio: They were too unpolished, too unpredictable, all too willing to drop enough F-bombs and blowjob references to make radio censors pull their hair out. By all rights, Phair should have been as ubiquitous on MTV and radio as Alanis and Sheryl Crow, but she didn’t have a shiny enough coat of paint on her songs for them to qualify as pop art.