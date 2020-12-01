The Five Must-Hear Songs by Phoenix Musicians in November 2020

Live concerts are on hold, but local bands releasing new music? That's still going strong.

We’ve collected some of November's local music offerings that make the scene shine. Check 'em out.

Veronica Everheart — "Through the Nite" As part of Phoenix New Times' fall music preview, we highlighted Veronica Everheart's upcoming full-length, It's Lighter in the Morning. The album, due out in December, finds the young singer-songwriter delving into themes of "heartbreak and self doubt." We got our first taste of Everheart's emotional journey with "Through the Nite." Over jangly alt rock guitars and slightly off-kilter harmonies, Everheart firmly wears her heart on sleeve for a genuinely earnest ballad. It's also a truly epic slice of '90s weirdness — not bad for someone born circa 2000. Treasure MammaL — "Chillionaire"





Treasure MammaL fans, your long, arduous wait is over: Phoenix's most kooky band have finally unveiled their latest album, Grammy Nominated. The entire 12-track LP is chock full of the bizarre musical experiments that have served as the topsy-turvy foundation of this long-standing outfit. But if you're looking for a genuine standout, you need only check out "Chillionaire." This gleefully titled track is a peppy little shot of lounge music-meets-Tropicana — if said club took place in a seedy basement or burnt out Chuck E. Cheese. Regardless, it's just good to have more deeply odd music for deeply odd times. <a href="https://treasuremammal.bandcamp.com/album/grammy-nominated">Grammy Nominated by Treasure MammaL</a>

Janelle Loes — "Leverage"