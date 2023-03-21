The Must-Hear New Songs by Phoenix Musicians

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, 'Emergency'



<a href="https://phoenixafrobeatorchestra.bandcamp.com/album/the-times">The Times by Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra</a>

Touré Masters, 'Hurts'

<a href="https://touremasters.bandcamp.com/album/white-sox-fitted">White Sox Fitted by Touré Masters</a>

Malarkey in Magic Land, 'A Test of Skill'

<a href="https://malarkeyinmagicland.bandcamp.com/album/malarkey-in-magic-land-the-ep">Malarkey in Magic Land - The EP by Malarkey in Magic Land</a>

Black Caesar Soul Club, 'Tease'

—

an extra layer of intensity, or some drop of chaotic energy

—

that makes this track also feel like a vital step forward for BCSC. Let's hope this "Tease" is just that, and we get more new music ASAP.

Nikes, 'Roller'



<a href="https://nikesrunsfast.bandcamp.com/album/the-churchill">The Churchill by Nikes</a>

the sweaty palm trees, 'Sex Packets'

<a href="https://thesweatypalmtrees.bandcamp.com/album/essential-live">Essential Live by the sweaty palm trees</a>

<a href="https://thelightsenders.com/album/t-li-go">T-LI : GO by The Lightsenders</a>

Terry Telson, 'Mermaid'



— and t

hat includes

from local folk musician Terry Telson. First released back in 1975, the 11-track LP has since been remastered (by Greg Reierson at Rare Form Mastering) and received a wider release on March 17. In the meantime, though, we can hear why Telson's album deserved a little more attention with one of several standouts, "Mermaid." This unassuming ditty is the perfect spotlight for Telson's guitar skills and earnest vocals

—

there's ample heart and emotion packed into practically every single second.