The Must-Hear New Songs by Phoenix Musicians

Because the calendar gods clearly demanded it, February is the shortest month. But if you're smart, you just try and cram as much life as possible into those 28 (or 29) days. That seems to have been the M.O. for several local artists, who used the previous month to drop some important releases spanning the musical spectrum. Was it as much of a creative wellspring as some other previous months? No, but who cares about quantity when you've got everything from sultry funk-soul and hip-hop epics to, we kid you not, ElfCore. In fact, with this all-around quality, maybe we're actually lucky February wasn't a few days longer.
Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, 'Emergency'
Over the years, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra have become a genuine staple of the Valley's music scene. Be it at local shows, or even festivals like ZONA, they've built a reputation as a truly solid live act with their extra potent hybrid of soul, funk, and world music. And because of that, we can readily excuse when they take their time between releases, like when the newly released, five-track The Times debuted some five years after Laugh to Keep From Crying. And songs like the EP standout "Emergency" demonstrate that oh-so-sweet payoff to our saint-like patience: At nearly seven minutes, its sleek rhythms and winding grooves exemplify what makes PAO real local legends.
Nikes, 'Roller'
Nikes is quite the compelling story. The Phoenix-based producer/DJ started life as a classically trained violinist, and later joined a "hardcore metal" band as the rhythm guitarist, before eventually discovering electronic music. And that multifaceted origin clearly informs Nikes' new album, The Churchill, which is described as "a deep listening journey that moves between experimental halftime and trap-influenced beats." For a taste of what that actually means, be sure to spin "Roller." What starts as a casual, pseudo-jazz ballad perfect for lazy Sunday mornings quickly morphs into something all the more strange and frenetic. Whatever path Nikes took, it was clearly worth the journey.
The Lightsenders, '1000 Light Years Away'
Sure, we've talked an awful lot about The Lightsenders lately. But the local post-rock outfit sort of came out of nowhere, and has already released two projects (...And When the Sky Was Opened and Derek Is an Astronaut) since September 2022. Now, they've hit a hat trick of sorts with February's T-LI : GO, a two-song EP (that's still nearly 30 minutes long) that the band said is "a bit of a departure." Case in point: the "shorter" of the two tracks, the 12-minute "1000 Light Years Away." It's not quite as intricate or multilayered, but the end result is the same: a one-way ticket straight to the depths of the post-rock cosmos.
Terry Telson, 'Mermaid'
Phoenix has a rich and deep lineage of great musical contributions over the last 50-plus years. But we also have quite a few so-called hidden gems mixed in — and that includes While In Exile from local folk musician Terry Telson. First released back in 1975, the 11-track LP has since been remastered (by Greg Reierson at Rare Form Mastering) and received a wider release on March 17. In the meantime, though, we can hear why Telson's album deserved a little more attention with one of several standouts, "Mermaid." This unassuming ditty is the perfect spotlight for Telson's guitar skills and earnest vocals — there's ample heart and emotion packed into practically every single second.
Touré Masters, 'Hurts'With every new release, Touré Masters continues to prove why he's truly a big name in Phoenix's local hip-hop scene. He's certainly prolific enough, with three tapes released over the last year alone. And he's got the range, whether that's the Shakespeare-inspired April 23rd or the more direct, hard-hitting Kin9. The latest salvo in Masters' ongoing campaign of supremacy is White Sox Fitted, a seven-track effort he describes as a "South Side Story, told from a personal point of view." And you need only listen to "Hurts" to get a true sense of the story (and the project's larger value). While the production comes off a little uneasy and kinetic, it's Masters' flow that demonstrates the raw emotion and profound storytelling chops that have come to define his ever-burgeoning career.
Malarkey in Magic Land, 'A Test of Skill'In describing their sound, Phoenix's Malarkey in Magic Land came up with some interesting descriptors: ElfCore and Wizard Pop. If those weren't also just generally amazing to say out loud (several times each), they also expertly capture the mix of weirdness, playfulness, and all-around quirkiness that defines the group's sound. For a properly magical preview of the aural majesty forged by Docktar Zcientist and Desert Breath, listen to "A Test of Skill," from their six-track self-titled EP. It's what would happen if a nightclub opened in The Shire, or if someone decided to remix the entire Skyrim soundtrack. Regardless, it's a weird and wild banger that's more magical than even the Ruling Ring itself.
Black Caesar Soul Club, 'Tease'Last June, we introduced you to Black Caesar Soul Club, a local duo making waves with their riotous blend of garage rock and soul. In the year since, the band's been busy playing shows and generating further momentum, but we haven't heard much new music since April 2022's barn-burning Propers EP. But that all changed this month as the duo returned with a brand-new song in "Tease." Are those huge, shredding guitars and extra soulful vocals wildly familiar? Absolutely. But there's something else here — an extra layer of intensity, or some drop of chaotic energy — that makes this track also feel like a vital step forward for BCSC. Let's hope this "Tease" is just that, and we get more new music ASAP.
the sweaty palm trees, 'Sex Packets'We won't say that the sweaty palm trees are in the same arena as, say, Sun City Girls. But there are some solid reasons as to why they still feel like a proper continuation of Phoenix's super weird rock scene. Aside from that oh-so-wonderful name, and their overall loser-y aesthetic, it's the music itself, which they describe as "rocky-pop love songs with tones of despair." That's certainly an apt description for "Sex Packets," one of 10 tracks included on the newly-released Essential Live. Somehow, the lo-fi live recording only enhances what is clearly a bonkers slice of grimy garage pop. All hail the silly and shiny weirdos of Valley rock.
