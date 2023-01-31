The Must-Hear Songs by Phoenix Musicians of January 2023

AJJ, 'Disposable Everything'

Lana Del Rabies, 'A Plague'

<a href="https://lanadelrabies.bandcamp.com/album/strega-beata">STREGA BEATA by Lana Del Rabies</a>

Wvelyn, 'Ghostgunk'

<a href="https://wvelyn.bandcamp.com/album/gunk-box">Gunk Box by Wvelyn</a>

The Lightsenders, 'The Atomic Vibration of Messier 87'

<a href="https://thelightsenders.com/album/and-when-the-sky-was-opened">... And When the Sky Was Opened by The Lightsenders</a>

Gnarwhal Jrz, 'Ice Cream Dream'

<a href="https://gnarwhaljrz.bandcamp.com/album/the-speed-of-gnar">The Speed of Gnar by Gnarwhal Jrz</a>

Mega Ran, 'Upgrade (Chainsaw Man)'

<a href="https://megaranmusic.com/album/mega-ran-mondays-vol-1">Mega Ran Mondays, Vol 1 by Mega Ran</a>

Pleasure Cult, 'Maneater'

<a href="https://pleasurexcult.bandcamp.com/album/the-best-secret-youll-never-keep">The Best Secret You'll Never Keep by Pleasure Cult</a>

Dad Weed, 'Make a Place for My Love'



<a href="https://dadw33d.bandcamp.com/album/high-time">High Time by Dad Weed</a>

Sweetbleeders, 'Ketchup'

<a href="https://sweetbleeders.bandcamp.com/album/decisions">Decisions by Sweetbleeders</a>

Teek Hall, 'Carpe Noctem'

<a href="https://teekhall.bandcamp.com/album/we-own-the-night">We Own The Night by Teek Hall</a>

The Roof Rats, 'Podcast'

<a href="https://theroofratsband.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-yucca-tap-room">Live at Yucca Tap Room by The Roof Rats</a>



Hot Probs, 'The Wrong Way to Mount a Horse' Sure, demos aren't exactly the best way to judge a new band. Even the best-recorded tapes can sound like they're coming from a broken car stereo submerged in Tempe Town Lake. But there's already a lot to like about Hot Probs. It's the name; the sick hot dog album art; and song titles like "Arm Wrestle Arm Wrestle Hug." But mostly, it's the music, including the third and final track, "The Wrong Way to Mount a Horse." Sure, it's a lot of amateurish tones from a group that's clearly still finding their feet musically. But it's nonetheless charming, and you can hear the white-hot potential under all that janky dissonance.

<a href="https://hotprobs.bandcamp.com/album/demo">Demo by Hot Probs</a>