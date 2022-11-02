The Must-Hear Songs by Phoenix Musicians of October 2022

<a href="https://teekhall.bandcamp.com/album/chinatown">ChinaTown by Teek Hall</a>

tassel, 'pity'

Sure, lots of bands used October to release spooky cover songs and other musical goodies. But there are those bands who remain dark and foreboding all year round, and they deserve just as much attention. Case in point: tassel, the darkwave/post-punk outfit led by local musician Trey Sequeira. The band's latest EP, steel patch, pretty much checks every box for moroseness and existentially terrifying vibes. That holds doubly true for the track "pity," which expertly pairs gothic poetry ("a painted youth slithered into the bathroom") with pristine '80-style synth. Who said Halloween just has to be the one day a year?



As far as releases go, 2021 was a big one for Teek Hall. But after both(January 2021) and(October 2021), the local MC's been mostly quiet. Until now, of course, as he prepares to release the 14-songon November 4. In the meantime, he's released a couple tracks over the last few weeks, including what's bound to be a proper standout in the title track. It's the sort of thing that exemplifies what makes Hall so great: backed by a straightforward beat (and plenty of bass), he gets three-ish minutes to deliver wordplay that's equal parts verbose and evocative, creative and confrontational.