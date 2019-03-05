Strokes Who? Albert Hammond Jr. Don't Need No Stinking Band

There are certain luxuries afforded a member of a big-time rock band. People tend to heap praise indiscriminately at your feet, and the frequent-flier miles must be nice.

However, there comes a time when artists grow tired of a group’s insular nature, or seek fame and freedom on their own terms. Yet for every shimmering star (Peter Gabriel, Gwen Stefani), there’s a rocker whose solo career never quite breaks the atmosphere (Peter Criss, Billy Corgan).

Albert Hammond, Jr. isn’t exactly a Hollaback Girl, but he’s certainly no slouch. Best known as the rhythm guitarist for The Strokes, Hammond has spent much of the last decade building his own brand. He’s toured the world several times, played international festivals, and released a handful of well-received albums. While he may never fully escape the confines of Strokes-dom (or even dare dream of it), Hammond’s output is the groundwork on which lasting careers are made.