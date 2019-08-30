 


    Herban Planet
Tool Is Coming to Phoenix in October

Jason Keil | August 30, 2019 | 9:22am
If you were wondering how Tool's first album in 13 years would sound live, you won't have to wait long.

The band announced this morning, Friday, August 30, that they will be playing Gila River Arena, 9400 West Maryland Avenue in Glendale, on Wednesday, October 23, to promote Fear Inoculum, which came out Friday, August 30. Killing Joke will open. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. If you are a member of the Tool Army, there are a limited number of tickets available on Wednesday, September 4. Visit the band's website for details.

This announcement comes on the heels of a month when the band, which features Jerome winemaker Maynard James Keenan, drummer Danny Carey, bassist Justin Chancellor, and guitarist Adam Jones, not only released a new album but put most of their album catalog on music streaming services along with a "deluxe art object" edition that hit record stores this morning.

New Times had dubbed this "the summer of Tool," but it looks like the band has their sites on taking over the entire year. We're fine with being wrong on this one.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

