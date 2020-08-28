Here's How to Watch Mega Ran Perform Live From the Rebel Lounge on Saturday

Record Store Day 2020 kicks off tomorrow and will be packed with activity across the metro Phoenix area. A total of 10 local stores will participate in the event on Saturday, August 29, which will be the first of three RSD “drops” happening this year.

That said, the festivities won’t be limited to just record stores. Local rap icon Raheem Jarbo, better known as Mega Ran, will also get in on the action with a special performance on Saturday night at The Rebel Lounge.

The gig will take place on stage at the venue, which has been shut down since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and can be seen live via newly launched streaming service In.Live. (The company is co-promoting the event along with Zia Records.)

Jarbo told Phoenix New Times that Saturday’s show will be the first time he’s performed on a stage in almost six months; his last live concert took place on March 12 in the Dominican Republic, just prior to the pandemic shutting down live gigs in North America.

“I miss the stage, and Record Store Day is one of my favorite things,” Jarbo says.

Jarbo says he’ll be playing “a ton of new music” during the performance on Saturday, including jams from his new EP, Ages, which drops next week. DJ DN3, one of Jarbo’s longtime collaborators, will perform a short opening set.

The performance starts at 6 p.m. and will also “alleviate some of the financial hardship Rebel Lounge has experienced” during the pandemic, which Jarbo says is a nice benefit.

“What I was happy about was [being able] to help support live venues in any way I could,” he says. “The venue will be virtually empty, so it’s the best way to ensure that everyone will be safe and have a great time.”

Tickets to watch the performance are free but must be obtained by signing up for an In.Live account. Full details and tickets are available here.