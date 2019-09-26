Your Guide to Goldrush Music Festival 2019: Tickets, Schedule, Wristbands, and More

Thomas Turner couldn’t be busier at the moment. The local electronic dance music event promoter has been swamped the past few weeks putting the finishing touches on Track Club, the downtown Phoenix nightspot he’s opening next month with developer Chuckie Duff. Meanwhile, his EDM events company, Relentless Beats, has been booking shows at various local nightclubs and music venues, including the soon-to-open
Plus, Turner and his Relentless Beats crew have been busy gearing up for this year’s Goldrush Music Festival, the Wild West-themed EDM and hip-hop extravaganza that takes place on Friday, September 27, and Saturday, September 28, at Rawhide Western Town in Chandler.
“It’s nuts. With Track Club and
As with its previous editions, Goldrush Music Festival 2019 will be a weekend-long outdoor dance and hip-hop extravaganza with an enormous lineup of more than 50 artists performing across four different stages.
Highlights of this year’s lineup will include sets by Adventure Club, Zomboy, Gareth Emery, Zhu, Sheck Wes, Green Velvet, Trippie Redd, Alison Wonderland, and dozens more. Homegrown EDM superstar Ghastly, who was raised in Buckeye, will make a return to the Valley and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will also perform as DJ Diesel.
“It’s definitely a big lineup,” Turner says.
Beyond the performances, Goldrush will also feature a mix of attractions, ranging from carnival rides to western-themed activities like mechanical bull riding.
“There's a lot of things we're going to do this year that will activate the [western town],” Turner says. We’ll have a big party atmosphere, more so than last year. We’ve also got more locals [DJs] performing, more performers in general, more costumes, more decor, more of everything. Our goal, year after year, is to host bigger and better parties.”
What else can you expect at Goldrush Music Festival 2019? Check out the following guide to the event, which features everything you’ll need to know.
When and where is the festival? Goldrush Music Festival 2019 takes place on Saturday, September 27, and Saturday, November 28, at Rawhide Western Town, 5700 West North Loop Road in Chandler. Hours are from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. both nights.
Resale Concert Tickets
-
-
Grieves & Mouse Powell
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019 / 7:00pm @ The Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix 308 N. 2nd Avenue Phoenix AZ 85003308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85003
-
How much are tickets? General admission is $99 per day, $179 for the whole weekend. VIP admission – which includes express entry, a souvenir lanyard, access to a private lounge and front-row viewing, and other perks – is $149 per day and $399 for the weekend.
Platinum VIP packages are also available for $399 each day, $649 for both days. They feature such amenities as a festival gift bag, complimentary drinks, a steakhouse-quality dinner, and access to exclusive side-stage viewing areas and the artist hospitality lounge.
Are there age limits? Yes. The festival is only open to the 18-and-over crowd. If you’d like to purchase alcohol, you have to be at least 21 years old.
Will there be wristbands? Yes. Each will have an RFID tag attached. Festival attendees will be required to wear them at all times while attending each day (so don’t take them off after you get home). Wristbands can be activated here. The festival will also have a cashless system in place for all purchases using the wristbands. Attendees can link their debit or credit card to their wristband (more info can be found here) or use the "top-up" stations located around the festival grounds.
Where can I pick up tickets? Those who are picking up will-call tickets are advised to go to the off-site box office at Phoenix Premium Outlets, 4976 Premium Outlets Way in Chandler. Festival attendees will be able to trade hard tickets for wristbands, pick up general admission and VIP will-call passes, replace their damaged wristbands, and purchase tickets. The off-site box office will be open from 2 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, September 27. (An on-site box office will also be available at Rawhide Western Town during festival hours.)
What will the weather be like? It will be sunny and warm at the start of each evening before getting cooler after dark. Temperatures will be in the 80s when the music gets going on both Friday and Saturday nights and then in the low 70s by the time things wrap up. Basically, bring a hoodie.
What’s the best way to get there? Take Interstate 10 eastbound to Exit 162 (Wild Horse Pass Boulevard/Sundust Road), head south, and then follow the posted signs and security personnel directing you to the parking lot.
How much is parking? It’s $10 per vehicle for regular parking and $30 for premium parking, which will get you closer. Both options can be prepaid online.
Will there be shuttle service available? Yes. Buses will offer Goldrush attendees round-trip service from downtown Tempe to the festival on both Friday and Saturday. A preparty for those 21 and over will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. each day at Shady Park, 26 East University Drive in Tempe, with DJ sessions from locals like Bigstabes, Elwer, Storytime, and VooDreau. Buses will then depart from Shady Park at 6 p.m. and will leave immediately following the final act of the festival. Fares are $25 on Friday, $15 on Saturday, and $30 for both days and can be purchased online.
What will it be like getting into the festival? Festival security will conduct a thorough search of each attendee, including having them empty their pockets and bags, examining all of their items, and conducting a full pat-down. Also, no re-entry will be allowed, so be sure to have everything you need when you head through the gates.
Can I wear a costume? It's a music festival, so yes. Feel free to sport any sort of costume at Goldrush, colorful or otherwise. Just remember to keep things appropriate and have all your naughty bits covered.
Can I bring my totem? Absolutely, provided it’s less than six feet in height and made from lightweight materials like PVC, foam, or light wood. Additionally, posters must be no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches. Security will have the final say.
Will lockers be available? Yes. They’ll be situated inside the festival grounds and available for rental both days of the festival. All lockers will have charger cords for both iPhones and Androids inside. You can purchase a two-day rental online for $30.
Will there be food and drink available? Multiple bars (including those in the VIP area) will dispense libations of the beer, wine, and spirituous variety. Meanwhile, Rawhide Western Town's restaurants and snack bars, as well as various food trucks around the festival, will have eats, including burgers, fries, sandwiches, pizza, and other options.
What about water? Sealed bottles of H2O will be available for sale from vendors. A refill station will be set up on the north end of the event. Both Camelbak-style water bladders and empty water bottles of a reusable or disposable nature are allowed. No matter how you get your water, be sure to drink it often. It's very important to stay hydrated.
What's the schedule like? It's packed, to say the least. Approximately 18 hours of performances will take place across five different stages over two days at Goldrush. That's a lot of music being laid down. Here's the complete schedule for the festival:
Friday, September 27
Golden Gorge
5 to 6:35 p.m. – Blossom
6:40 to 7:40 p.m. – Paz
7:45 to 8:45 p.m. – Bijou
8:50 to 9:50 p.m. – Gareth Emery
9:55 to 10:55 p.m. – Troyboi
11 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. – Adventure Club
12:45 to 2 a.m. – Zhu
Pioneer Peak
5 to 6:10 p.m. – Woof Logik
6:15 to 7:15 p.m. – DJ Scheme
7:20 to 8:20 p.m. – Shlump
8:25 to 9:25 p.m. – Boogie T
9:35 to 10:35 p.m. – Pouya
10:45 to 11:45 p.m. – Lil Skies
11:55 p.m. to 12:55 a.m. – Getter
1 to 2 a.m. – Zomboy
The Hideout
5 to 6 p.m. – Michael Hooker
6 to 8 p.m. – Gerry Gonza
8 to 9:30 p.m. – Mihalis Safras
9:30 to 11 p.m. – Eli & Fur
11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. – Will Clarke
12:30 to 2 a.m. – Green Velvet
Wagon Wheel Stage
5 to 6:30 p.m. – Cafe Caderas
6:30 to 7:45 p.m. – Storytime
7:45 to 9 p.m. – Animate
9 to 9:30 p.m. – Starstruck
9:30 to 10:45 p.m. – Saas
10:45 p.m. to midnight – Social
Midnight to 12:30 a.m. – Yung Smoke & 3rd Ocean
12:30 to 1:45 a.m. – 2Soon
Moonshiner's Silent Disco
7 to 8:30 p.m. – Kenny Oliver
8:30 to 10 p.m. – Elwer
10 to 11:30 p.m. – Paz
11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Alaska
Saturday, September 28
Golden Gorge
5 to 5:30 p.m. – Lance Fairchild
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Hermitude
6:35 to 7:35 p.m. – Chet Porter
7:40 to 8:40 p.m. – Dr. Fresch
8:45 to 9:45 p.m. – Ghastly
9:50 to 11:20 p.m. – Oliver Heldens
11:25 p.m. to 12:40 a.m. – DJ Diesel (a.k.a. Shaquille O'Neal)
12:45 to 2 a.m. – Alison Wonderland
Pioneer Peak
5 to 5:55 p.m. –
6 to 6:20 p.m. – Killy
6:25 to 7:25 p.m. – Jayceeoh
7:25 to 8:25 p.m. – Lil Texas
8:25 to 9:25 p.m. – Blunts & Blondes
9:35 to 10:35 p.m. – Sheck Wes
10:45 to 11:45 p.m. – Trippie Redd
11:55 p.m. to 12:55 a.m. – Barely Alive
1 to 2 a.m. – Funtcase
The Hideout
5 to 6 p.m. – Ekonovah
6 to 7 p.m. –
7 to 8:15 p.m. – VNSSA
8:15 to 9:30 p.m. – Justin Jay
9:30 to 11 p.m. – Kyle Watson
11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. – Destructo
12:30 to 2 a.m. – Umek
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Wagon Wheel Stage
5 to 6:30 p.m. –
6:30 to 7:45 p.m. – Triggabyte
7:45 to 9 p.m. – Bigstabes
9 to 9:30 p.m. – Smeared Lipstick
9:30 to 10:45 p.m. – Austin Feldman
10:45 p.m. to midnight – NastyHumanz
Midnight to 12:30 a.m. – Voodreau
12:30 to 1:45 a.m. – Ali Cashius Jr.
Moonshiner's Silent Disco
7 to 8:30 p.m. – Kody Black
8:30 to 10 p.m. – Mustache Sweat
10 to 11:30 p.m. – R3ll
11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Frank Terry
What should I bring? A good attitude, for starters. Don't forget your ID, sunglasses, hats, small bottles of sunscreen, and a small fanny pack or bag to hold it all. Lighters are okay, as are sealed packs of cigarettes. Ditto for sealed tampons, gum, and lip balm. Oh, and be sure to wear a costume.
What shouldn't I bring? Forget about bringing weapons, wallet chains, fireworks, pets, JNCO jeans, large bags, chairs, hand grenades, or anything else that’s disruptive, destructive, or dangerous. Ditching your crappy or creeper attitude will also help, too, bro.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!