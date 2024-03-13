Your guide to the Smoke Show BBQ and Country Music Roundup in Gilbert

The multiplatinum singer-songwriter behind such hits as “Pretty Heart” and “Handle on You” is scheduled to headline the inaugural Smoke Show BBQ and Country Music Roundup at Gilbert Regional Park on Saturday.
He won’t be the only famous name performing at the new country music festival mixing twangy tunes and tangy barbecued eats with a chaser of premium whiskeys. The event, which is being put on by local FM country station KNIX and California-based promoter Activated Events, will also feature sets from major label recording artists Midland, Rodney Atkins and HunterGirl, as well as barbecued food from 30-plus vendors.
Want to know more about the Smoke Show BBQ and Country Music Roundup? Check out the following guide with the full schedule, ticket info and other details.
When is the Smoke Show BBQ and Country Music Roundup?
The event will take place on Saturday, March 16.
Where is the event?
It's happening at Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E. Queen Creek Road in Gilbert. The venue is located southwest of Higley and Queen Creek roads.
What are the hours?
Noon to 10 p.m.
How much are tickets?
General admission is $79 per person (plus taxes and fees) and includes entry into the event and access to all vendors and GA areas.
VIP tickets are $175 per person (plus taxes and fees) and feature the following perks:
- Express entry
- Exclusive viewing area
- Partial upfront stage access
- VIP food vendors and a premium bar with top-shelf liquor selections
- VIP restrooms
Cabanas are $3,500 (plus taxes and fees) and have seating for up to 10 people. Anyone consuming alcohol must be 21 years of age or older. Amenities include the following:
- One (1) bottle of alcohol and mixers
- One (1) bottle of champagne
- 10 commemorative refillable water bottles
- Must be 21+ to consume alcohol
An exclusive Whiskey Tasting Experience requires a separate $35 ticket. Each includes the following:
- Access to the Whiskey Lounge and private tasting area
- Six (6) premium whiskey tastings, including classic Kentucky bourbons, Tennessee whiskeys, ryes and select featured barrels
- A commemorative collectible shot glass for the first 1,000 people
- Guidance from expert whiskey sommeliers
- Exclusive interactive art installations and photo-ops
Is there an age limit?
The event is all ages and kids under 10 can get in free when accompanied by a paid adult. Alcohol can only be purchased and consumed by individuals aged 21 or older.
Smoke Show BBQ and Country Music Roundup lineup and schedule
Here’s when each artist is performing at the event:
- 12:45 p.m.: Joe Peters
- 2:15 p.m.: HunterGirl
- 3:30 p.m.: George Birge
- 5 p.m.: Rodney Atkins
- 6:30 p.m.: Midland
- 8:30 p.m.: Parker McCollum
Getting there
The most direct route to Gilbert Regional Park is via local freeways. Take the Loop 202/San Tan Freeway to Exit 44 for Val Vista Drive and then go south to Queen Creek Road. Head east for approximately 3 miles to Higley Road and follow signs directing you to parking.
Ride-sharing services
A pick-up and drop-off area for Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing services will be near the park.
Parking
Paid parking will be available at Gilbert Regional Park on a first-come, first-served basis.
Is re-entry allowed?
Nope. Re-entry is not allowed once you leave the event.
Bag policy
Small, lightweight backpacks, drawstring bags or purses no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches will be allowed. All bags will be subject to search at any time inside the festival.
Is the event cashless?
Yes. Credit and debit cards and mobile payment services like Apple Pay and Google Pay will be accepted by vendors.
What to eat and drink
A variety of “finger-lickin’ BBQ” can be purchased from than 30 local food vendors at the event. An “Arizona-sized” selection of beers and an array of premium whiskeys will also be available, as well as other beverages.
Other activities
Listening to country tunes and indulging in barbecue aren’t the only activities available to attendees at the event. A line-dancing tent will provide space to scoot your boots across a wooden floor. Various art installations will be scattered throughout the park for photo opportunities, and there will also be cornhole tournaments and axe-throwing booths available.
What items are allowed?
Sunscreen, chairs, beach towels, flags and handmade signs, properly labeled prescription medication, cigarettes and vaping devices, service animals and small umbrella-style strollers can all be brought into the event.
What’s not allowed?
The following items are prohibited
- Coolers and outside food or beverages
- Fireworks and explosives
- Firearms, knives or other weaponry
- Laser pointers
- Drones
- Shade structures and tents
- Any illegal substances or harmful chemicals
- Wheeled devices like bikes, wagons and skateboards