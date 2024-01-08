A guide to the legal troubles of Phoenix troll Ethan Schmidt-Crockett

Despite multiple run-ins with police officers from Scottsdale to Mesa, the Valley's infamous alt-right troll Ethan Schmidt-Crockett has avoided serving jail time for his brand of "activism."
"I shouldn’t have to pay fines for doing the continued work of Martin Luther King Jr.," Schmidt-Crockett told Phoenix New Times in July.
Although Schmidt-Crockett has remained firm in his hateful convictions that Pride is satanic and mask requirements are a form of discrimination, the law may have finally caught up to him. On Dec. 26, he Tweeted that he was "retired" and "will not be returning for the battle of 24."
His announcement comes on the heels of a new arrest warrant issued by the Scottsdale Police Department after Schmidt-Crockett failed to appear for a probation hearing in December.
As of Jan. 4, Scottsdale police had not arrested Schmidt-Crockett.
While Schmidt-Crockett and the rest of the Valley await his fate, we compiled a timeline of his run-ins with the law the 26-year-old has racked up since 2018. The information is based on court documents and New Times reporting.