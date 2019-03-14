Arizona State Bar: No Evidence Rep. Stringer Failed to Disclose Sex Charges

The Arizona State Bar has dismissed a complaint against State Representative David Stringer, determining there is no clear evidence that he failed to make the required disclosures when he applied to practice law in this state.

The state bar began investigating Stringer after Phoenix New Times revealed that the Republican lawmaker was charged in Baltimore in 1983 for five sex crimes, including child pornography. Stringer lived in the Maryland city at the time.

A Maryland court entered a judgment of guilt for Stringer on three of the charges and sentenced him to probation, according to a copy of a microfiche case history obtained by New Times. He was also instructed to "seek admission" at a well-known clinic for people with sexual disorders.