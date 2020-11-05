What's Happening With the Election in Arizona? Live Updates, Thursday

Noon, Phoenix. As of 12:36 a.m. this morning, there are roughly 275,000 outstanding uncounted ballots left in Maricopa County, as well as an undetermined number of "provisional" ballots, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department. (A spokesperson for the agency did not answer New Times' calls.)

That's out of a remaining 450,000 outstanding ballots left across the state, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told CBS News this morning.

Maricopa County will issue its next ballot drop at 7:00 p.m. this evening.

In Pima County, a Democratic stronghold home to Tucson, there remain somewhere around 45,000 additional ballots to be counted — a mix of early ballots and provisional ballots. The county says it has verified about half of those and is in the process of counting them. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard is reporting that Pima officials say they'll release 22,000 of the ballot results "this afternoon or evening."

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump tightened slightly following last night's ballot drops; the current margin is around 68,000 votes. Republicans argue that Trump still has a shot of winning Arizona if the rest of the uncounted ballots continue to break his way by a large margin, but local Democrats are bullish on outstanding votes from Maricopa County, which make up the bulk of the uncounted votes statewide, trending toward Biden or breaking evenly, allowing Biden to preserve his lead.

During her CBS interview, Hobbs indicated that Arizona will have final election results tomorrow evening: "I think we should have a good indicator of where we’re at late tomorrow," she said.