Katie Hobbs wants answers from health care boards after New Times reporting

Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered Arizona's 22 health care licensing boards to explain how they investigate complaints and discipline the health care providers they oversee.
The demand came in a Feb. 15 letter to the agencies, which range from the Arizona State Board of Podiatry Examiners to the Board of Osteopathic Examiners in Medicine and Surgery. Hobbs cited reporting from Phoenix New Times and the Arizona Republic in the letter.
“I am writing to express my grave concerns with a lack of transparency and accountability for healthcare providers in our state,” Hobbs wrote. “Reporting by the Arizona Republic and Phoenix New Times has called my attention to the significant risk to protect health and safety that result from insufficient public insight into licensing board decision making processes and outcomes.”
In December, New Times reported that two women sued Dr. Bradley Becker over allegations that he performed plastic surgeries while drunk and disfigured them. The women — Wendy Ellsworth and Alicia Armijo — also filed complaints with the osteopathic examiners board, which licenses Becker. The board did not respond to New Times’ request for comment on the complaints.
The New Times story prompted national media attention.
In recent court filings, the two women and their attorney, Robert Gregory, alleged they've been on the receiving end of threats, stalking and intimidation that have left them concerned about the safety of their families. They are seeking a restraining order against Becker, who has denied the allegations of misconduct.
The Republic has reported extensively on failings in the state's oversight of health care providers and built an online tool that allows consumers to see if their doctor has been scolded by the Arizona Medical Board.
Hobbs demanded that the boards develop or outline “concise policies and procedures regarding provider discipline.” They have until March 1 to report back to the governor's office.
The reports must address questions about how the boards decide whether or not to issue formal or informal disciplinary action against a provider, whether they have recorded conflicts of interest, how boards interact with complainants and how they report suspected abuse, neglect or exploitation to law enforcement.
In addition to a report, Hobbs ordered the boards to “develop standardized processes for disciplinary action and law enforcement engagement” and submit them to her office by July 1.
“The relationship between a patient and their healthcare provider should be one of trust, and no one should feel taken advantage of, mistreated, or harmed in a healthcare setting,” Hobbs wrote. “I look forward to working with you to rebuild trust and promote transparency from within Arizona’s government institutions.”