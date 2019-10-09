County Assessor Paul Petersen Indicted for 'Horrible Crimes' Involving Adoptions

An Arizona grand jury indicted Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen for multiple counts of fraud relating to his black market adoption business.

Petersen also faces human trafficking charges in Utah for his alleged scheme, which involved arranging travel for pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to the United States to give birth to a child for adoption. In some cases, according to the indictment, the women returned to the Marshall Islands shortly after giving birth.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said in a statement Tuesday: “While Mr. Petersen is entitled to a presumption of innocence, our investigation uncovered evidence that he has committed horrible crimes. Petersen’s illegal adoption scheme exploited highly vulnerable groups in two countries — the birth mothers and families in the Marshall Islands and the adoptive parents here in Utah.”

Petersen Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

The Arizona Attorney General's Office plans to hold a press conference today, October 9, to provide more details about a "multistate investigation" involving Petersen.

Petersen and a fixer, Lynwood Jenet, face 32 felonies in Arizona, including a count each of conspiracy, theft, and forgery. They also each face 29 counts of fraud.

In several cases, the indictment alleges, Petersen and Jenet falsely represented pregnant Marshallese women as Arizona residents to apply for Medicaid benefits on their behalf.

Department of Safety officers raided Petersen's home and office Tuesday night, according to media reports.

The nonprofit news organization Honolulu Civil Beat a year ago published an extensive investigation of Petersen's business, reporting that his adoptions likely violated an international treaty prohibiting Marshallese women from traveling to the U.S. for the purpose of giving birth.

The treaty was put in place about two decades ago during a boom of adoptions of Marshallese babies in the United States. Authorities from both countries signed the treaty to prevent exploitation of Marshallese women.

According to Civil Beat, some Marshallese women who gave up babies to American parents did not realize that they would never see their children again.

Among Civil Beat's other findings: Petersen owns a house in Salt Lake City where up to 10 Marshallese women stay at a time. Civil Beat also found that lawyers who facilitate adoptions of babies from Marshallese women to American parents stand to make thousands of dollars per transaction. Petersen, who makes $76,606 a year as County Assessor, owns three homes in Arizona and the house in Utah used for lodging Marshallese mothers. Many of Petersen's customers are Mormon.

Petersen, a Republican, was appointed as Maricopa County Assessor in 2013. Voters elected to keep him in the seat in 2016.