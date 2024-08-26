Arizona loves specialty license plates. Here are the 10 most popular

"Wow," you say, "cool plate design."
OK, maybe we haven't all been there. But you do see a lot of interesting license plates while driving around the Grand Canyon State. Earlier this month, the Arizona Department of Transportation introduced three new specialty license plate designs for Arizona drivers to choose from.
These new additions bring the state's total to 104 unique designs. Most are available for $25, with $17 of that benefiting charities or public institutions.
Some are niche selections, such as a motif to raise awareness of congenital heart defects. Others are available only to military veterans or members of certain Native American tribes. But most are open to any driver looking to add some spice to their car's look, including the little-seen Alice Cooper plate design.
But which specialty plates are the most popular? To find out, Phoenix New Times pulled ADOT's numbers from the last three years. Here are the 10 most popular specialty plate designs that are available to anyone in Arizona.
10. Honoring Fallen Police OfficersThe black design for this plate is a relatively new one, replacing the original tan-and-blue motif. Proceeds from these plates go to C.O.P.S. Arizona — that stands for "Concerns of Police Survivors" — which offers support to families and coworkers of officers who die in the line of duty.
ADOT has issued 40,874 of these plates over the last three fiscal years, raising $650,712, according to the department.
9. In God We TrustThis one maybe shouldn't be so popular. Trust in God all you want — who are we to judge — but proceeds from this plate design benefit Alliance Defending Freedom, which is a conservative Christian group that spends a lot of time and effort to increase the influence of religion in schools, fight against LGBTQ+ rights and limit the right to abortion.
Considering Arizona's political makeup, it's no surprise that 43,685 of these plates have been issued over the last three years, raising $695,562. But let's hope many of the people who bought one just liked the design and not the organization behind it.
8. Golden RuleAccording to ADOT, proceeds from the purchase this plate go to a special fund administered by the state Department of Education "for programs which demonstrate the promotion of the golden rule in schools and communities in Arizona." Whatever that means.
Admittedly, it's a great design. But if you get cut off in traffic by someone with this plate, you have extra right to get mad.
Over the last three years, 44,429 of these plates have been issued, raising $708,556.
7. University of ArizonaYou do not have to be a University of Arizona alum to get this plate design, which has been issued to 69,865 drivers over the past three years. But if you do, a portion of your fee will fund academic scholarships for Wildcat students.
Sales and renewal fees for this plate have raised $1,125,282 in the past three years.
6. Arizona State University
Considering that ASU has nearly triple the undergraduate enrollment of its rival in Tucson, it's hardly surprising that there are more of these plates on the roads. A total of 101,566 of these have been issued in the last three years, raising $1,622,679.
Like with the U of A plate, a chunk of that money funds academic scholarships for Sun Devil students.
5. Route 66This is a good plate. Arizona is home to the largest unbroken stretch of Route 66 in the country, and fees for this design help fund the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona.
This design also is becoming more popular. ADOT has issued 116,373 of these plates in the last three years, with the number issued increasing each year. Those fees have raised $1,850,907.
4. Military Support/FreedomArizona has a variety of plates that are exclusive to veterans and their immediate family members, but this one is available to anyone, regardless of military service. Proceeds benefit the Arizona Department of Veterans Services.
Over the last three years, ADOT has issued 157,941 of these plates and raised $2,512,470.
3. Arizona HighwaysProceeds from these plates benefit Arizona Highways, ADOT's in-house magazine, and ADOT has issued 192,393 of these plates over the last three years. But the design is the real draw here — there really is nothing like an Arizona sunset.
ADOT has raised $3,066,989 through the sale of these plates over the last three years.
2. Arizona CardinalsAt least according to license plate data, the Cardinals are the sports kings of the Valley. A total of 200,064 of the iconic bird emblem plates have been issued in the last three years. By comparison, only 32,450 Diamondbacks plates and 28,978 Suns plates were issued in that span.
Proceeds from Cardinals plates benefit Cardinals Charities, and the state has raised $3,211,077 from the sale of this design in the last three years.
1. First ResponderAs the name suggests, this plate motif signals support for first responders, though it incorporates the design of the controversial and divisive Thin Blue Line flag. Proceeds from sales of this plate benefit the 100 Club of Arizona, which provides "assistance, including immediate financial aid, educations (sic), and ongoing support for all public safety members and their families."
ADOT has issued 309,970 First Responder plates in the last three years, raising $4,821,085.