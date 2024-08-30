This ASU player has one of the best names in college football

Last week, daily fantasy site DraftKings released its "All-Name" college football team. Among the defensive linemen is Sun Devils sophomore Blazen Lono-Wong. If you need the help, that's pronounced BLAY-zen LO-no WONG, according to a handy ASU pronunciation guide.
Active feet from Arizona State DL Blazen Lono-Wong on this rep against Thomas Le Boucher@DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/BDqg9MLaub— Cole Topham (@crtopham_) March 14, 2023
A native of Hawaii, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Lono-Wong committed to ASU before the 2022 season. He redshirted his first year on campus but appeared in nine games last season, finishing with five total tackles. ASU opens its 2024 season on Saturday, when it hosts Wyoming.
Lono-Wong certainly has a great name — of note: he has a brother named Kaizen — but it pales in comparison to some of his fellow All-Name honorees.
It's no Rowdy Beers or Pig Cage. It's not as fun to say as Decoldest Crawford and Da'Realyst Clark, two wide receivers who absolutely should be on the same team but aren't. It's certainly not as memorable as General Booty, the patron saint of fun college football names. Or as perfect as our personal favorite: Rice defensive back Moh Bility.
What's your favorite name on DraftKings' list?