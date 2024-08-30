 Arizona State player has one of the best names in college football | Phoenix New Times
This ASU player has one of the best names in college football

DraftKings put out its All-Name team, and a Sun Devils defensive lineman makes the cut.
August 30, 2024
An ASU football player made a preseason All-Name team, where he's got some lofty teammates.
An ASU football player made a preseason All-Name team, where he's got some lofty teammates.
An Arizona State defensive lineman is already earning accolades, and the Sun Devils' football season hasn't even begun.

Last week, daily fantasy site DraftKings released its "All-Name" college football team. Among the defensive linemen is Sun Devils sophomore Blazen Lono-Wong. If you need the help, that's pronounced BLAY-zen LO-no WONG, according to a handy ASU pronunciation guide.


A native of Hawaii, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Lono-Wong committed to ASU before the 2022 season. He redshirted his first year on campus but appeared in nine games last season, finishing with five total tackles. ASU opens its 2024 season on Saturday, when it hosts Wyoming.

Lono-Wong certainly has a great name — of note: he has a brother named Kaizen — but it pales in comparison to some of his fellow All-Name honorees.

click to enlarge a list of funny college football names
DraftKings' All-Name college football team.
DraftKings

It's no Rowdy Beers or Pig Cage. It's not as fun to say as Decoldest Crawford and Da'Realyst Clark, two wide receivers who absolutely should be on the same team but aren't. It's certainly not as memorable as General Booty, the patron saint of fun college football names. Or as perfect as our personal favorite: Rice defensive back Moh Bility.

What's your favorite name on DraftKings' list?
Zach Buchanan has been the news editor for the Phoenix New Times since April 2024. He's worked as a journalist in Phoenix for more than a decade, and is an alum of both The Athletic and the Arizona Republic. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, and has taught as an associate professor at ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
