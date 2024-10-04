These ASU football players landed brand new Mustangs from an NIL group

He was even more surprised afterward when he learned one of the new Ford Mustang Mach-E cars was for him.
“I’m honestly super excited,” Rowser said. “This was something I didn’t even know about. They said, ‘Come upstairs and put on a jersey after practice’ and now I’m here looking at a brand new car.”
San Tan Ford, a Gilbert car dealership and key donor to Arizona State athletics, gave away new Mustang Mach-E vehicles to seven athletes, with three more to be given away at a later date. The move is a result of a partnership with Sun Angel Collective, the official NIL collective of the university.
The donation includes full insurance coverage to allow athletes to continue to focus on their academic and athletic goals, San Tan Ford president Tim Hovik said. The cars are being leased to the players.
“It’s time to put up rather than shut up,” Hovik said. “We are very proud to be associated with this group of Arizona State student-athletes. We couldn’t be more proud to have them in a partnership with us.”
NIL has changed the landscape of college sports, prompting many athletes to chase the money and commit to or transfer to schools that offer lucrative opportunities. It’s the primary reason popular tight Jalin Conyers transferred from ASU to Texas Tech in November, and at the heart of why UNLV starting quarterback Matthew Sluka recently quit the team despite leading it to a 3-0 start.
For years, the NCAA forbade athletes to make a profit off their accomplishments. On July 1, 2021, it made an about-face and permitted athletes in all three divisions to receive compensation in accordance with any state laws.
“It’s our responsibility in athletics to be a big part of human development,” ASU athletic director Graham Rossini said. “We want to nurture their ability as football players but more importantly set them up for life after sports.”
‘Activating the Valley’States including California and Florida pushed the boundaries of NIL in 2019 with the Fair Pay to Play Act, which started a domino effect leading to mounting pressure on the NCAA.
Today, NIL money often determines where recruits choose to play, with some of the best in the nation able to earn six figures.
“We’ve created a model that we hope others in town, Sun Devils all over, can join in on,” Hovik said. “We do not want these to be the only vehicles our student-athletes have. We want to open this up and inspire the business community within Sun Devil Nation.”
Thursday, defensive lineman Jeff Clark was ready to listen to some of his favorite music while he sat in the driver’s seat of his new electric car.
“I’m ready to listen to ‘Young Metro’ by Future and Metro Boomin,” Clark said. “I think that’s the very first thing I'm going to listen to.”
Coach Kenny Dillingham’s philosophy of “activating the Valley” includes pushing for strong NIL support.
“I think it’s awesome,” Dillingham said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about the student-athletes. The more they get, the better in my opinion. They are what makes this whole thing go round.”
This is more than just an NIL gift, Dillingham said.
“The guys don’t have to call their friend to pick them up for practice, they don’t have to ride a scooter or a bike home, they can come to and from treatment,” he said. “In the long term, I think it shows the commitment that The Valley is putting behind Arizona State football, and both those things together creates confidence."