Devin Booker Steals Spotlight From Rookies Ayton, Doncic as Suns Win Opener

The ESPN cameras were in Phoenix to show the world the NBA debuts of heralded international rookies Deandre Ayton from the Bahamas and Luka Doncic from Slovenia.

But by the end of the game, all eyes were focused on the man who a month ago few thought would be playing in the Suns season opener Wednesday night.

Devin Booker completely stole the spotlight. He scored 19 of his 35 point in the final seven minutes after the Dallas Mavericks had pulled to within four points, 94-90, as the Suns pulled away to win their 121-100.

The 21-year-old superstar made 12 of 19 shots from the field, including six of 10 three-point attempts, only five weeks after surgery on his shooting hand.

"(The doctors) put something special in there for me," he said, smiling, as reporters surrounded his locker after the the victory.

The Suns' Deandre Ayton gets his first NBA dunk. Jim Louvau

But considering he hadn't played a game of basketball since a season-ending injury in March, did he think his return would be this triumphant?

Booker hesitated then smiled again.

"Yeah, sure ... I put in the work," Booker said.

Can't argue that.

Booker looked steady through the first three quarters, scoring 16 points, though he struggled on defense a bit. He picked up his fourth foul late in the third quarter, which sent him to the bench.

He returned with 8:44 left to play in the fourth quarter and the Suns leading 90-82. Just over a minute later, the Mavericks cut the deficit to 94-90.

Then it was time to Book.

First he slipped inside to make a 9-foot jumper. Then he stepped back for a 25-foot three-point shot with an assist from Ayton to make the score 99-92.

Booker followed those baskets with a driving layup and a free throw, then back-to-back three-point field goals that gave the Suns a 108-97 lead with 2:52 remaining. If you're keeping score, he's now scored 14 straight points for the home team.

Throw in another 25-footer, two more free throws, then an assist to Ayton for a dunk shot, and that was the end of the story.

"I found my second wind," Booker said. "Then I just got into a rhythm.

As for the rookies, Ayton got the better of their first matchup. The 7-foot-1, 250-pound beast played two years of high school ball in Phoenix before matriculating to the University of Arizona for a season. He was drafted No.1 by the Suns in June.

He scored eight points in the first quarter, including a dunk over Doncic. He finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

It also didn't appear that he was affected by any of the turmoil from the past week, after an agent testified in federal court that he had paid Ayton's mother to try to influence her son's college choice.

"Nothing seemed to bother him," new Suns Coach Igor Kokoskov said. "He stepped up on the big stage ... he stayed focused despite all the media attention."

Ayton was all smiles afterward.

"This was the most fun I've ever had playing basketball," he said.

Doncic, the No. 3 pick in the draft, also played well early, but the 19-year-old European star seemed to get lost in the final three quarters, finishing with only 10 points and missing all five of his three-point tries.

Booker's performance, meanwhile, was all the more remarkable because not only had he missed all of the preseason, he was playing alongside four new starters.

"He the guy, " said Kokoskov, the first European-born NBA head coach. "That's who he is."