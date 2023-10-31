Missed signals: D-backs flop during World Series Game 3 at Chase Field

The moment Max Scherzer knew he couldn't go any longer pic.twitter.com/kXkNaAet7d — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 31, 2023

The start was just Scherzer's third since suffering a significant strain in his throwing shoulder in September. Chances are, barring an incredible recovery and a Game 7, he won't be toeing the mound again this season.





The Diamondbacks facing off against a familiar face was supposed to be the headline during Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field.But, alas, the Texas Rangers flipped the script. Even with Max Scherzer departing the game with an injury, D-backs fans were on the receiving end of a frustrating 3-1 loss at just the fifth-ever World Series game played at the ballpark in downtown Phoenix.What was supposed to be a homecoming for Scherzer, the starting pitcher for the Rangers who launched his career with the D-backs in 2008, ended prematurely as he left in the fourth inning with back soreness. After tossing three scoreless innings, Scherzer could not come out for the fourth.The D-backs drafted Scherzer 11th overall in 2006 before he left in 2009 and went on to win three Cy Young Awards and a World Series before joining the Rangers in July.The loss on Monday puts the Rangers up 2-1 in the series, which continues in Phoenix on Tuesday and Wednesday.While unconfirmed, a preliminary "no, duh" investigation by armchair doctors on social media posited Scherzer suddenly coming down with a bad back was related to being pelted in the bottom of the second inning. That looked like it hurt.While his back may have saved a run from scoring on the play, the effort likely ended his outing, and World Series.The result of Scherzer's exit has thrown — literally — probable pitching matchups for the rest of the series into chaos, as Jon Gray, the Rangers most-likely Game 4 starter, took over after Scherzer's exit.Sometimes, it's the risks you don't take that pay off the most. In the Diamondbacks case, Christian Walker running with his face directly facing the dirt — and not the third-base coach telling him to stop running — was the critical play of the game.Most World Series are won and lost on a handful of plays. Giving up outs is ill-advised, particularly early in the game when momentum, at home, is up for grabs.Arizona didn't get anything going at the plate until scoring their lone run innings later, and by then, the Rangers bullpen was at max-strength.The Diamondbacks and Rangers are right back on the diamond on Tuesday night. For Arizona, they must be able to take advantage of the Rangers' hard-pressed pitching situation before the series heads to Texas for Game 6 on Friday.Taking a step back, just two seasons removed from the Diamondbacks losing more than 100 games, it's incredible even to stress Arizona being down 2-1 in the World Series. But here we are, hoping they can even things up on Tuesday.